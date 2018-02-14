 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
World

You Absolutely Need To Drink Korean Banana Milk

Allow me to introduce you to both a life-changing and life-ruining drink.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It is a well-known fact that South Korea has some of the world's best snacks.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

And when choosing a snack it can be super tempting to go for one of the country's *wilder* options.

(These are actually unbelievably delicious.)
Rachael Krishna

(These are actually unbelievably delicious.)

Advertisement

However, the true gem of Korean snacks is undoubtedly, banana milk, particularly Binggrae banana milk

Jocelyndurrey / Via Wikipedia

There are different types of banana milk are all over South Korea.

Rachael Krishna

Surrounded by temptation and choice, your best bet is to dive right in with the classic – Binggrae.

Rachael Krishna

Even in freezing cold temperatures of February in Seoul, it was was sweet and refreshing.

That's me trying some. Think of the perfect sweet, ripe banana flavor balanced with a little bit of milkiness.
Rachael Krishna / BuzzFeed

That's me trying some. Think of the perfect sweet, ripe banana flavor balanced with a little bit of milkiness.

Yep. It is that good.

Rachael Krishna / BuzzFeed
Advertisement

Everyone who tries it is immediately hooked.

Banana milk from korean markets are they fucking best
( ˘▽˘)っ☕︎*✩⁺˚ @phokingkelly

Banana milk from korean markets are they fucking best

Reply Retweet Favorite
korean food craving satisfied yay 💜 p.s banana milk is now my fave!! 💕
karizza🎐 @sweethobii

korean food craving satisfied yay 💜 p.s banana milk is now my fave!! 💕

Reply Retweet Favorite
As a banana lover 🍌 I approve this korean banana milk
Firdaus Zulfaa ™ @firdauszulfaa

As a banana lover 🍌 I approve this korean banana milk

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like seriously.

it’s been 4 years since i’ve had it but drinking Binggrae Banana Milk...instant NUT
its gonna be electric ⚡️ @see_vette

it’s been 4 years since i’ve had it but drinking Binggrae Banana Milk...instant NUT

Reply Retweet Favorite
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @superproxie

Yep that's fan art.

Advertisement
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lupinzsh

It even has a special place in K-Pop fandom.

44 — wonwoo drinking banana milk (^´◡`^) #원우
wonwoo doing things @jwwactivities

44 — wonwoo drinking banana milk (^´◡`^) #원우

Reply Retweet Favorite

And in South Korea, it is an institution. A million bottles are sold each day.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

The brand has merchandise, celebrity promotions, and, yes, there's even a banana milk app.

Rachael Krishna / Buzzfeed

The drink has a pretty interesting back story too.

Company Binggrae created the banana beverage after the Korean government wanted people to drink more milk to address malnutrition. With people uninspired by the taste of plain milk, the company created a banana milk drink to win them over.

Although, if you aren't into banana, but still looking to jazz up your milk, don't worry, they do others flavors too.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With World

Advertisement