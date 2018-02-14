You Absolutely Need To Drink Korean Banana Milk

Share On more Share On more

It is a well-known fact that South Korea has some of the world's best snacks.

(These are actually unbelievably delicious.)

And when choosing a snack it can be super tempting to go for one of the country's *wilder* options.

However, the true gem of Korean snacks is undoubtedly, banana milk, particularly Binggrae banana milk

There are different types of banana milk are all over South Korea.

Surrounded by temptation and choice, your best bet is to dive right in with the classic – Binggrae.

That's me trying some. Think of the perfect sweet, ripe banana flavor balanced with a little bit of milkiness.

Even in freezing cold temperatures of February in Seoul, it was was sweet and refreshing.

Yep. It is that good.

Banana milk from korean markets are they fucking best

Everyone who tries it is immediately hooked.

korean food craving satisfied yay 💜 p.s banana milk is now my fave!! 💕

it’s been 4 years since i’ve had it but drinking Binggrae Banana Milk...instant NUT

It even has a special place in K-Pop fandom.

The brand has merchandise, celebrity promotions, and, yes, there's even a banana milk app.

The drink has a pretty interesting back story too.

Company Binggrae created the banana beverage after the Korean government wanted people to drink more milk to address malnutrition. With people uninspired by the taste of plain milk, the company created a banana milk drink to win them over.