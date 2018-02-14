You Absolutely Need To Drink Korean Banana Milk

It is a well-known fact that South Korea has some of the world's best snacks.
And when choosing a snack it can be super tempting to go for one of the country's *wilder* options.
Advertisement
However, the true gem of Korean snacks is undoubtedly, banana milk, particularly Binggrae banana milk
There are different types of banana milk are all over South Korea.
Surrounded by temptation and choice, your best bet is to dive right in with the classic – Binggrae.
Even in freezing cold temperatures of February in Seoul, it was was sweet and refreshing.
Yep. It is that good.
Advertisement
Everyone who tries it is immediately hooked.
Like seriously.
Advertisement
It even has a special place in K-Pop fandom.
And in South Korea, it is an institution. A million bottles are sold each day.
The brand has merchandise, celebrity promotions, and, yes, there's even a banana milk app.
The drink has a pretty interesting back story too.
Company Binggrae created the banana beverage after the Korean government wanted people to drink more milk to address malnutrition. With people uninspired by the taste of plain milk, the company created a banana milk drink to win them over.
Although, if you aren't into banana, but still looking to jazz up your milk, don't worry, they do others flavors too.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.