This Is What Snapchat's East Asian Competitors Do To Your Selfies

Naver / Meitu / Line Corporation

We picked three apps to try, based on their popularity in East Asia, their growth in countries outside East Asia, and recommendations from current users. Snow is an app released in 2015 by Naver, a Korean company that also owns the popular messaging app Line. On Snow you can add filters and stickers to selfies, create stories, and send pictures to friends who also use the app. Snow boasts 100 million users worldwide, and is particularly popular in South Korea and Japan.

BeautyPlus is another app created by the company behind Meitu. It allows users to edit selfies, as well as offering filter options. BeautyPlus is popular in Japan, and like other Meitu partner apps, its appeal is quickly growing outside Asia.

Foodie is owned by Line Corporation, an offshoot of Naver. The app was originally created so people could take better photos of their food, but users have found that it's also pretty great for seflies. Each filter is named after the type of food or drink it best complements. Foodie is popular in South Korea and Taiwan, where it was the No. 1 app early last year.

We asked BuzzFeed staff members to try out these three popular East Asian beauty apps and tell us whether they'd consider swapping their staple photo apps for these alternatives.