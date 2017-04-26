Venezuelans Are Trying To Crowdfund Money To Leave The Country

The protests are part of a larger movement that has been growing in Venezuela over the past few weeks. Years of rising oil prices, inflation, and political unrest have thrown Venezuela into turmoil. People face a daily struggle to obtain basic items like food and medice, and these shortages have created a hugely expensive black market in the country.

3. BuzzFeed News spoke to three people living in Venezuela who said they are hoping to raise enough donations from around the world.

Definitely, Venezuela is the tale of the never ending pit of suffering and repression.... — Andreä~ (@Ane_blueberry)

Andrea Gutierrez, a 24-year-old from Maracaibo, told BuzzFeed News in an email that she lost her job because of the worsening economic situation — and is now trying to crowdsource her way to Ecuador.

Gutierrez said she knows others who have been forced to busk to make money. She said she began researching ways to get international help and found the Generosity website.

Generosity is an offshoot of Indiegogo, founded in 2015, that allows people to raise money for themselves, their families, or charitable causes. Unlike Indiegogo, it is free to use, to people get all the money given to them. (BuzzFeed News has reached out to Generosity for comment.)

“I’m glad I did because saving money in Venezuela’s current status is just impossible and I do really want to get a second chance so I can live, work hard for my goals in music and art and also get to help my parents, whom are elderly and in delicate health condition,” she said.

