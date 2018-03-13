Twitter Teens Are So Scared Of Being Suspended For Swearing They're Moving To A "Suicide Prevention App" Called Vent

Over the weekend, a number of Twitter accounts were suspended as part of a continuing crackdown on tweetdecking.
Along with suspending accounts that were believed to be stealing tweets, Twitter also appeared to suspend accounts using aggressive or worrying language.
Some of those who were apparently affected by this were members of "Stan Twitter" — users who devote themselves and their time on Twitter to hyping various celebrities.
Since its creation, Vent has become known for being a place where young people experiencing mental health or social issues can "vent."
But following last weekend's suspensions, Twitter stans began to appear there.
One user associated with Stan Twitter who goes by @quyrtz told BuzzFeed News that they set up a Vent account because they were scared of being banned by Twitter for "getting my feelings out."
"I'll get suspended from Twitter," they said. "For cursing and saying things that might be triggering to others. Twitter will suspend you for that."
Some people believe that the language usually used by Twitter stans conflicts with the tone of Vent.
People argued that Vent was a "suicide prevention app" and therefore not somewhere for people to talk about fandoms.
And some of the new users have apparently been banned from Vent for their misuse of the app.
The migration of stans kind of became a meme on Twitter.
However, others on the app have been welcoming to new users as long as they respect it as a safe space.
There's even a group devoted to Stan Twitter members to post without upsetting others.
But people are already talking about the Vent hype being over.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Vent for comment. Twitter declined to comment for this piece.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.