This Story Of The Most Dramatic Promposal Ever Deserves To Be Made Into A Film

Starring Bro Of The Year, Mystery Girl, and evil villain The Tide.

Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. On Monday afternoon, Tumblr user hollyweeb-blvd – who wishes to be known as Kevin – was at his job as part of a film crew in Oceanside, California, when he noticed someone on the beach.

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

2. Yep. The guy was doing a promposal.

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

3. But it gets better.

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

4. Kevin began to tell Tumblr the man’s struggle to prompose to a mystery woman.

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

There were moments of hope.

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

5. Moments of tension.

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

6. And sadness.

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

7. But Kevin and his coworkers kept up morale.

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

8. Their enthusiasm became ours.

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

10. And when it came time for the dramatic conclusion.

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

12. It all worked out!

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

13. Since being posted on Monday, the heatwarming story has received over 100,000 Tumblr notes.

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

14. Tumblr users love the romantic story, and Kevin’s reactions to it.

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

15. Others thought it could make a great film.

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

16. Kevin told BuzzFeed News that they didn’t get to find out the identities of the couple, but that the reaction to their story has been “hugely positive.”

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

17. “I recall there being a conversation about possibly giving him a crew hat or jacket afterward but I had to move shortly after they hugged so I don’t know what came of it,” he said.

View this image ›

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

18. BuzzFeed News would love to hear from promposal guy or mystery girl.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
