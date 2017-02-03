Get Our News App
What’s Your Favorite Cheap Dinner Recipe?
Nordstrom Has Dropped Ivanka Trump’s Brand, Citing…
8 Weird Things Your Girlfriend Does When She’s… video
People Can’t Believe Mel Gibson Is Starring In A…
World

This Muslim Woman Had The Perfect Response To "Why Can’t Muslims Tell Other Muslims To Stop Killing?"

“I realized that people actually might think like that.”

Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Farha Chowdhury is a 19-year-old student from Canada. She runs the Tumblr account thebootydiaries.

Farha Chowdhury is a 19-year-old student from Canada. She runs the Tumblr account thebootydiaries.

View this image ›

Farha Chowdhury

2. Chowdhury recently had a message from an anonymous user on her Tumblr. The user asked Chowdhury, “why can’t muslims tell other muslims to stop killing people?”

Chowdhury recently had a message from an anonymous user on her Tumblr. The user asked Chowdhury, "why can't muslims tell other muslims to stop killing people?"

View this image ›

reddit

3. Chowdhury told BuzzFeed News she initially ignored the question as she receives a lot of hate messages online, but returned to it later when she realized, “that people actually might think like that.” So she returned to the question, and wrote a response.

Chowdhury told BuzzFeed News she initially ignored the question as she receives a lot of hate messages online, but returned to it later when she realized, "that people actually might think like that." So she returned to the question, and wrote a response.

View this image ›

Farha Chowdhury

4. When another user criticized Chowdhury’s response, she knew exactly what to do.

When another user criticized Chowdhury's response, she knew exactly what to do.

View this image ›

Farha Chowdhury

5. It took her around 20 to 30 minutes for each of the replies, “kept rewriting certain parts until I got the perfect strings of words.”

It took her around 20 to 30 minutes for each of the replies, "kept rewriting certain parts until I got the perfect strings of words."

View this image ›

Farha Chowdhury

6. On Tuesday, Chowdhury shared the exchange on Twitter, where it went viral.

still the best thing i've ever written in my entire life probably

— farha (@shutyourhell)

7. Chowdhury said she often responds humorously to online hate, but was inspired to share this exchange because of recent news events.

“The reason I shared them again now is because of everything that’s happened recently, with the Trump rhetoric and Quebec mosque shooting, it’s getting more and more socially acceptable to hate Muslims. From the day I started to wear my hijab I’ve had thick skin. Even this morning at the train station when I saw a man just standing by the door doing the nazi salute I was unphased, and when a man in the train started telling me to ‘stop blowing things up and go back to your country’ I just got off the train and took the next one. I’ve gotten that same ‘tell terrorists to stop’ message over and over again.”

8. She admits she can find constructing messages back to trolls difficult, and finds the balance between coming across too nice or too mean complex. So, she decided sarcasm was a good way to address this.

She admits she can find constructing messages back to trolls difficult, and finds the balance between coming across too nice or too mean complex. So, she decided sarcasm was a good way to address this.

View this image ›

Farha Chowdhury

9. However, she says reaction to her Tweet has been amazing, especially the diversity of people replying.

@shutyourhell holy hell, I've shitposted before but that is a work of art

— Cassandra (@ChrisWarcraft)

@shutyourhell fuck

— Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32)

11. “It gives a chuckle with a bit of education on the side, which is my specialty,” she said. “Laughing is a sunnah in Islam, which means every laugh I invoke is a good deed that I will be rewarded for in the afterlife, which is the most beautiful concept to me.”

@shutyourhell this is amazing, you are fantastic, on behalf of the mayo populace THANK YOU for saving our lives with your brave skype skills

— Nika Harper (@NikaHarper)

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
This Is How France’s Nationalist Party Is Winning Gay Support

by J. Lester Feder

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing