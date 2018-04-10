 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down
World

This Japanese Guy Is Playing Through Minecraft With No Instructions And It Is A Joy To Watch

How can a YouTube gaming video be so peaceful.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Eimi Yamamitsu
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

You may of heard of artist PrioPito thanks to his famous creepypasta YouTube video Username:666.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Well, the artist has recently taken on a more wholesome pursuit – filming himself playing Minecraft without any instructions.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

It's just him trying to figure stuff out.

youtube.com
Advertisement

The series started last year, and since then he's had a number of important experiences, like discovering zombies.

youtube.com

And learning to right click.

youtube.com

People who have discovered the series love it.

View this post on
i need to go to school but ........................... i just want to watch minecraft lets play by this one specific japanese dude :[[
stump /stəmp/; to be confused or baffled; to die @iAmATheFrog

i need to go to school but ........................... i just want to watch minecraft lets play by this one specific japanese dude :[[

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
God its so hilarious how much piropito really makes this immense amount of Creepy Shit that would convince you he completely lost his mind but at the same Fucking time he's just "(0u0) Here's my next Minecraft letsplay! I enjoy doing this so much! Yay!!"
´^´ @_nikvii_

God its so hilarious how much piropito really makes this immense amount of Creepy Shit that would convince you he completely lost his mind but at the same Fucking time he's just "(0u0) Here's my next Minecraft letsplay! I enjoy doing this so much! Yay!!"

Reply Retweet Favorite

They love his super calm approach to the game.

this minecraft let's play of a 30yo very calm japanese man who's never heard about minecraft before is fuckin carrying me through the day https://t.co/pTjrn2EBQJ https://t.co/Gsz28Nhfli
Heather ⬢ Flowers @HTHRFLWRS

this minecraft let's play of a 30yo very calm japanese man who's never heard about minecraft before is fuckin carrying me through the day https://t.co/pTjrn2EBQJ https://t.co/Gsz28Nhfli

Reply Retweet Favorite

His commenters are super supportive.

youtube.com

Although some are *kind of* worried it might turn into another creepypasta video.

youtube.com

The YouTuber, who lives in the Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, told BuzzFeed News that he has no knowledge of the game, not even if it has an end, so is intending to keep playing, until he finds, "the end of the earth. So I think I'll keep playing for a while."

youtube.com

“At first, I imagined that if I go around the world, I’d come back to where I originally started. But the world’s too vast, so now I’m guessing that I’m just going to smash into a plain, white space," he said.

He said he's played plenty of other games, but has so far really enjoyed the freedom of Minecraft.

“What I love about Minecraft is that there’s no story or tasks you have to complete; you can play on and on doing only things you want to do. Since I have no access to information, it’s full of mysteries."

He just wants to have fun, and most importantly, not have the game spoiled.

https://t.co/N9LeNwMsMA Episode 74 THE END I will update next episode on Saturday!! ★Please No advise Please!!(0u0)★ #minecraft https://t.co/teVE7ppjQh
ぴろぴと @PiroPito

https://t.co/N9LeNwMsMA Episode 74 THE END I will update next episode on Saturday!! ★Please No advise Please!!(0u0)★ #minecraft https://t.co/teVE7ppjQh

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

バズフィード・ジャパン　ニュース記者

Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With World

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App