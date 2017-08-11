This Is Why Siri Has An Offensive Answer When You Ask It "What Is An Indian"

Over the past two months, some iPhone users have noticed that Siri had an odd and offensive response when, asked "What is an Indian?"
The answer, which purports racist stereotypes, links to a blank wikipedia page with no further information.
Naturally, those who discovered the result were angry.
It appears that Siri's answer came from an edit made to the Wikipedia article for "Indian" on June 8, 2017.
The user, Thedarkoverlord123, who made the edit, also made changes to the Wikipedia pages for Diwali and Carbonara on the same day.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Apple to ask about how often it updates Siri's responses and how they're working towards preventing this from happening again.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
