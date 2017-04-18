Sections

World

This "Grandma" Has Become A YouTube Star After She Learned To Use Green Screen

Meet Chroma Key grandma!

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Victor Stepanov
Victor Stepanov
BuzzFeed Contributor

A 62-year-old from Saint Petersburg, Russia, went viral after she learned how to use a green screen.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Tatiana Subbotina started making normal videos of herself in 2013 when living in Thailand. She then went from making YouTube videos for children, to teaching herself how to Chroma Key composite with a green screen using Premier Pro.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com\

"I decided that I too could talk about this [editing videos]," she said. "So I started making stories on my YouTube channel about how I work with it. I did’t invent anything there, but I try to explain it as simply as possible. It’s very exciting and I like it."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Now she posts videos regularly, showing herself in a variety of locations – riding a magic carpet, in a jungle, or in a bath. Throughout the videos she explains her editing technique, and how she achieved the shown effect.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Subbotina told BuzzFeed News that she made her green screen suit by herself, sewing together gloves, sleeves, and a green shirt.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Her videos have gained hundreds of thousands of views online. Most people watching her videos simply seem to enjoy watching her, rather than needing any editing advice

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
'Tatiana, you are divine! Please continue.'
YoutTube

"Tatiana, you are divine! Please continue."

'You are the queen of Chroma Key.'
YouTube

"You are the queen of Chroma Key."

Subbotina has become so popular that she was invited on a Russian evening chat show called Vecherniy Urgant to show off her green screen skills.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Subbotina said she doesn't really see herself as popular, but is glad her work is getting attention.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"Of course, I’m really pleased that there’s a demand for what I do online," she said.

"I’m really pleased that there’s a demand for what I do online," she said. "People write to me a lot right now and I’ll try my best to fulfill all requests of my subscribers."

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Contact Victor Stepanov at victor.stepanov@buzzfeed.com.

