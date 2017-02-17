World
This Giant Gray Blobby Thing Has Become A Huge Meme In Russia For Some Reason
IDK what this is.
1. In January, someone shared a picture of a sculpture at the medical centre of Leiden University in the Netherlands on Russian website Pikabu. The sculptor, Margriet van Breevoort, created the piece to symbolize patients’ experience of waiting to see a doctor.
2. The picture of the sculpture subsequently spread across Russian social media, where it became a huge meme.
“Hey lady, why are you cutting in line without even asking?”
3. The sculpture was given the name “Zhdun,” which roughly means “the one who waits.”
“I clicked on something and everything disappeared.”
4. Soon, Zhdun was being photoshopped into other famous memes, like Graham — the disgusting car crash meme.
5. He’s found his way into famous art.
6. Early this month, Zhdun was given his own VK page, which quickly gained over 80,000 followers.
7. People then started memeing like crazy.
VK
“Plans for Valentine’s Day? As usual.”
10. Of course there was a Trump one.
11. Russians have even been making visits to Leiden University to see Zhdun up close.
13. Margriet van Breevoort, who now calls herself the “mother of the Zhdun,” told BuzzFeed News that she found out her sculpture had become a meme after she got a lot of Russian followers on Instagram.
14. She said she loves the reaction, especially when Zhdun is photoshopped into paintings, and says that she might bring the sculpture to Russia in the future.
VK
15. “I am planning on making a new Zhdun companion and maybe a female version for an exhibition in May in Amsterdam,” she said. “After that, it might go to Russia to be exhibited or auctioned.”
16. All of the Russian internet, waiting for the Zhdun exhibition.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
In The News Today
- Congressional Republicans headed home to their districts for recess with only vague details on how they plan to repeal Obamacare.
- President Trump escalated his attacks on the press, saying in a tweet that many media outlets are "the enemy of the American people."
- The woman suspected of poisoning the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un told police she thought it was all a prank 😳
- Want to send nudes without worrying about them ending up in a public forum? Here's how to send them more safely 🙊📸
Connect With WorldLike Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter Follow Us On Apple News
More News
Now Buzzing