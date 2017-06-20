There's Now A Game Where You Can Date Hot Dads And People Are So Damn Here For It

A soon-to-be released dating sim called "Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator," will allow you to date dads to your heart's content.
In the game, created and voiced by members of Game Grumps, allows people to play as a dad, looking to romance and meet other hot dads.
You build your hot dad.
The guide him through the town of Maple Bay as he moves into a neighborhood full of single dads with his daughter.
Since the game was announced over the weekend, people have been getting super excited.
Okay some people are getting *really* excited.
There's even already fan art of the dads.
Away from the hot dads, people love Amanda, the daughter character.
And are praising the game for potentially being about greater ideas than just hot dads.
If you are also super excited, the game will be released on July 13th via Steam.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the creators of Dream Daddy for comment.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
