There's Now A Game Where You Can Date Hot Dads And People Are So Damn Here For It

Wholesome dad dating is what we deserve.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A soon-to-be released dating sim called "Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator," will allow you to date dads to your heart's content.

store.steampowered.com
.@dreamdaddygame is a game where you play as a Dad and your goal is to meet and romance other hot Dads.… https://t.co/4ivyEFFvYc
Vernon Shaw @VernonShaw

.@dreamdaddygame is a game where you play as a Dad and your goal is to meet and romance other hot Dads.… https://t.co/4ivyEFFvYc

In the game, created and voiced by members of Game Grumps, allows people to play as a dad, looking to romance and meet other hot dads.

store.steampowered.com

You build your hot dad.

store.steampowered.com

The guide him through the town of Maple Bay as he moves into a neighborhood full of single dads with his daughter.

store.steampowered.com

Since the game was announced over the weekend, people have been getting super excited.

View this post on
this year's Pokemon Go has arrived.
ANTHONY OLIVEIRA @meakoopa

this year's Pokemon Go has arrived.

Okay some people are getting *really* excited.

Dream Daddy aint even out yet and i already have had porn of it haphazardly end up on my feed and i just wanna say i'm very proud of you all
✨j.n. wiedle✨ @jnwiedle

Dream Daddy aint even out yet and i already have had porn of it haphazardly end up on my feed and i just wanna say i'm very proud of you all

My TL ever since that Dream Daddy game was announced
John Kane @gritfish

My TL ever since that Dream Daddy game was announced

LET ME MAKE ONE THING CRYSTAL FUCKING CLEAR ABOUT @DREAMDADDYGAME I WILL PULL WEAVES IF YOU STEP OUT OF LINE BITC… https://t.co/FYgBSrskiR
Sky Willams @SkyWilliams

LET ME MAKE ONE THING CRYSTAL FUCKING CLEAR ABOUT @DREAMDADDYGAME I WILL PULL WEAVES IF YOU STEP OUT OF LINE BITC… https://t.co/FYgBSrskiR

There's even already fan art of the dads.

A continuation of @Distealart 's #dreamdaddy AU comic #overwatch
Soft Bagle @lifewhatisthat

A continuation of @Distealart 's #dreamdaddy AU comic #overwatch

Sooo i caved in and doodled daddy Brian from that Dream Daddy game XD @dreamdaddygame (re-uploaded because i forgot… https://t.co/R5DIXsv2V6
ToastyBuns💪🍞 @SirToastyBuns

Sooo i caved in and doodled daddy Brian from that Dream Daddy game XD @dreamdaddygame (re-uploaded because i forgot… https://t.co/R5DIXsv2V6

i already know who im dating first 👀 @dreamdaddygame
(:ᘌ ⌒ﾞ)_ 三 @cosumik

i already know who im dating first 👀 @dreamdaddygame

Away from the hot dads, people love Amanda, the daughter character.

WE'RE ALL IGNORING THE TRULY IMPORTANT PART OF DREAM DADDY And that is our daughter is beautiful
🍑 🥝 vodka uncle @finncree

WE'RE ALL IGNORING THE TRULY IMPORTANT PART OF DREAM DADDY And that is our daughter is beautiful

View this post on

And are praising the game for potentially being about greater ideas than just hot dads.

View this post on
gg: here's our game. dream daddy me: hahahaha nice gg: you play as a dad, date other diverse dads of all background… https://t.co/c2NegxHSvK
hank the spank tank @avpdrey

gg: here's our game. dream daddy me: hahahaha nice gg: you play as a dad, date other diverse dads of all background… https://t.co/c2NegxHSvK

If you are also super excited, the game will be released on July 13th via Steam.

90% of the voice acting in this game is dad grunting in various emotions I'm not kidding this is not a gag.
Dream Daddy @dreamdaddygame

90% of the voice acting in this game is dad grunting in various emotions I'm not kidding this is not a gag.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the creators of Dream Daddy for comment.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

