The True And Bizarre Story Behind How This Plastic Duck Melted In A Guy's Car

The pictures appeared to show a green plastic duck melting on a car dashboard. People loved the tweet and it's been retweeted over 600,000 times.

However, soon after the tweet got big, people started pointing out what they saw were inconsistencies in the two pictures.

People thought the photos may have been faked, or they were two different cars.

"I didn't think it would spread this much," said @shiohitoshi, a student at an art university living in Ishikawa.

BuzzFeed News reached out to @shiohitoshi to clarify where the images were real and what the response has been like. He said that he has been shocked by the response.

He said that the photo was real, and that the duck was won by a fellow student. The second image occurred after he left his car for a week.

"I was sad when it melted, so I thought I would just get some likes from friends," he said. "Honestly, I keep thinking, 'Is this really that interesting of a tweet?' At the same time, if it's able to make people chuckle a bit, I'm happy."