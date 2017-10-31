Photos Of This Guy And His Disabled Father Were Stolen By A Teenager For A Parody Account

Over the past few months, an Instagram account called Sanjay Kapoor has gone viral multiple times.

The account appeared to show a man called Sanjay oversharing about his life, including a time when he was catfished by a friend called Durgesh.

Various photos from the account were shared across social media.

However, when BuzzFeed News reached out to the account to find out the story behind the photos, the person running it admitted that they were a teenager who stole the photos.

When asked for more information, the account owner refused saying it would, "make things more complicated for myself and for him."

He said that he had received the consent of the real man to keep going with the parody account.

The account sent a link to another account they claimed was the real person in the photos, but it was locked and was later proved to not be the real account.