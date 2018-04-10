Someone Needs To Convince Me This Picture Of A Bottle Isn't Real

People on Twitter are freaking out after realizing that this bottle is actually a drawing. Yep, that's a drawing.
The artist is a college student named Miyakawa, who goes by @miya_drawing. He drew the Mitsuya Cider bottle with colored pencils.
(The secret is it's cut out.)
He shared the drawing to Twitter last week. Since then it has been retweeted over 10,000 times. He told BuzzFeed News, "I'm very surprised, to be honest. I'm a bit embarrassed that the whole world can see my messy desk now."
People were amazed.
The bottle is one of a number of 3D drawings he has done. He started three years ago with this Kit-Kat wrapper.
And he has since drawn a range of objects, such as this delicious cake.
And this Rubik cube. He said he normally spends four to five days, two to four hours per day, on each piece.
He said the hardest one so far was the bottle.
"The coloring is very complex and detailed," he said. "I kept thinking to myself, 'What a trouble to draw this!' Though it's me who chose to draw it!"
Despite all the attention his drawings have attracted, for now, he's putting his amazing creations on hold while he focuses on college work.
This post was translated from Japanese.
