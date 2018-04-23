People Want Netflix To Drop This Comedian After Discovering He Did Yellowface

Netflix is facing pressure to drop Moroccan French comedian Gad Elmaleh after material emerged showing him mocking Asians.
In 2016, Elmaleh and fellow French comedian Kev Adams performed on a comedy special, Tout est Possible. The show included a skit in which the men mock Asian people and rattle through a number of stereotypes.
Since the skit's airing, it has received backlash from numerous people who have said it promotes yellowface.
Last year, DJ Louise Chen wrote a piece about the sketch and how it upset her as an Asian woman.
However, last week, when the show was broadcast again on French television, Elmaleh responded to the article, tweeting out a picture of the DJ and sarcastically thanking her for her support.
Some saw the tweet as cyberbullying.
Elmaleh also goaded people on social media, posting photos of him in yellowface and using the hashtag, #Les ChinoisForEver – the Chinese forever.
This happened the week after Elmaleh appeared in the US with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to promote his recently released English language Netflix special, American Dream.
The media appearances lead to people demanding he apologize and asking for Netflix to remove his comedy special.
The hashtag has been used around the world to push for Elmaleh's ouster from Netflix.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Elmaleh and Netflix for comment.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
