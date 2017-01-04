People Started Sharing #BeatingWomenIsHappiness After A Gang Of Men Attacked A Woman Senator

1. Last month, 39-year-old Mexican olympic medalist and senator Ana Gabriela Guevara was beaten by a group of men while traveling on a highway in Mexico. Orlando Kissner / AFP / Getty Images ID: 10262548

Guevara was riding on her motorcycle on December 11, 2016, when she was hit by a car. She told the BBC that a group of four men exited the vehicle and began to beat her. She was hospitalized for her injuries. ID: 10263883

3. Shortly after the attack, Guevara shared pictures on her injuries to Twitter, as well as thanking her followers for support. Agradezco la atenciones de tod@s quienes han estado pendientes de mí y mi salud, eh salido de quirófano bien a recu… https://t.co/PJCPmA3USM — AnaGuevara (@AnaGGuevara) “Thanks to everybody who was worried about me and my health, I have left the operating room well, now to recover from surgery.” ID: 10262686

4. She held a press conference a few days later, during which she broke down in tears, calling her attack “cowardly” and “vile”. youtube.com ID: 10262758

5. Guevara said during the press conference that she believed the attack to be gender motivated. The severity of the attack meant she had to have surgery to put a plate on the right side of her face. youtube.com ID: 10264063

6. “This scar they left on my face,” she said. “Will be a permanent reminder that I will always defend [the fight against violence against women.]” youtube.com ID: 10264043

7. Shortly after the attack, Twitter users began using the hashtag #GolpearMujeresEsFelicidad – “beating women is happiness” – in relation to Guevara. Por cada RT es una mujer golpeada por su esposo #GolpearMujeresEsFelicidad — Natally LH (@NatallyLH) “Each RT is a woman beaten by her husband.” ID: 10262951

8. The abuse was not limited to the hashtag, with people across social media suggesting Guevara deserved to be attacked. #GolpearMujeresEsFelicidad No creo que alguna mujer lea esto, digo, ellas deben estar en la cocina preparando sándwiches para sus hombres. — Anthony Sugar (@anthonymkultra) “I don’t think women will read, I mean, they must be in the kitchen making sandwiches for their husbands.” ID: 10262963

9. The hashtag trended in Mexico, and continued for several weeks. #GolpearMujeresEsFelicidad Esas mujeres que se ofenden de este hashtag cuando en su foto de perfil usan el filtro de perra, osea confunden — Jorgeto LH (@Armandeto) “Women offended by this hashtag when they use the bitch filter are confusing.” ID: 10262973

#GolpearMujeresEsFelicidad Tranquila , solo te daré unas buenas nalgadas !!! — MIPROGOL (@miprogolmx) “Don’t worry, I’m just going to give you a good spanking.” ID: 10263044

11. Shortly after the hashtag begun, though, it began to receive backlash. Y el premio al hastag de mierda de todos los tiempos es para... #GolpearMujeresEsFelicidad — JaviDiaz (@javier_hoyo14) “And the award for shittest hashtag of all time goes to…” ID: 10263265

Nunca me ha preocupado tanto la humanidad como este #2016 Un HT más que indica lo mal que anda nuestro 🌎: #GolpearMujeresEsFelicidad 😔 — Tania Gomez (@taniago_18) “I have never been more worried by humanity than during 2016. This hashtag shows how wrong our world is.” ID: 10263361

13. More and more people around the world became aware of the hashtag and began to criticize those supporting it. Ce # est une honte. #GolpearMujeresEsFelicidad — Chloé ~ (@chloe_go) “This hashtag is a shame.” ID: 10263381

2 all trending #GolpearMujeresEsFelicidad Or #BeatingWomenIsHappiness - that include ur mothers too? Thought not u 🐷 #ViolenceAgainstWomen — Basil Al-khabass (@BasilAlkhabass) ID: 10263455

15. While Guevara has not addressed the hashtag herself, she has used #bastadeviolencia – “enough violence” – to speak about her ordeal. Mi lucha es por las que callan, tienen miedo, las que dudan y no tienen visibilidad #bastadevilencia #porlasquecallan — AnaGuevara (@AnaGGuevara) My battle is for those who are silenced, are afraid, doubt and have no visibility #StopViolence #ForThoseWhoShutUp ID: 10263724