People Have Discovered This Weird Furry Meme Is An Actual Word And It's Making Them Scream

If you didn't know, OwO is an Eastern emoticon than means a cute, inquisitive/perplexed reaction.

This month, Tumblr user necromanceher shared a post about OwO. In it, she points out that, in Ancient Greek, the world for the Egyptian God Thoth was Θώθ.

hi good morning this post kept me awake all night and now u guys can see it too

This changed the game. While the original post has been deleted, responses to it have been shared thousands of times.

Necromanceher told BuzzFeed News that her post came about when she discovered the modern spelling of Thoth – ancient languages didn't have caps like we do – while reading about the Orphic Mysteries.

"I knew from university that the Hellenized names of Egyptian deities were often wildly inaccurate," she said. "So I checked a reference book on mythology my roommate had, which in turn laid out the spelling of Thoth in Greek and its etymological roots in Ancient Egyptian."