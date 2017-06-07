Sections

World

People Are Sharing Images In Solidarity After The Attack In Iran

At least 12 people were killed, according to local media reports.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Wednesday morning, gunmen attacked the Iranian parliament and a symbolic shrine in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Unknown men carrying guns stormed the parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, opening fire. Another attacker was also reported to have detonated a suicide bomb at a nearby bank.
Tima Agency / Reuters

Following the news of the attacks, Iranians have been posting messages of support online to show they stand together against terrorism.

رمز عبور ما از بحران ها اتحادِ ماست.. #در_کنار_همیم
Azadeh @azadeh1359a

امروز فقط و فقط #ايران مهمه خارج از بحث هاي سياسي و خارج از تمام جناح بندي ها براي حفظ كشورمون بايد كنار هم باشيم… https://t.co/JmIHKL1Kdv
saeid beygi @SaeidBeygi

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mokhless021

The hashtag, #در_کنار_همیم — meaning "we are together" — appeared across social media, along with images and messages of support.

Pray for #iran #در_کنار_همیم
Reza.h @Reza_99h

تسلیت به همه ایرانیان؛ ما ملت شجاعی هستیم که داغ کم ندیدیم . #در_کنار_همیم
امید توشه @tousheh

"Tehran"

We stand together against terrorism ✌ #Iran #prayforTehran #در_کنار _همیم
H @Fatima_Mt96

کاش زودتر بفهمیم که الان زمان مناسبی برای تخریب همدیگه نیست، ایرانِ امروز همبستگی نیاز داره. #در_کنار_همیم… https://t.co/x0f3SRnqUt
حضرت شاهگراف @Shahgrap

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @arashdara

Hours after the attack, ISIS claimed responsibility for the rare attack on the Iranian capital.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
Today is really sad for me and my people in #Iran 😢😢😢 we wil revenge #ISIS 😡 #TehranAttacks #Tehran #در_کنار_همیم
M.H.Abdollahi @MHAbdollahi220

We are together #در_کنار_همیم #iran
جنابِ رئیس @_Jenab_

The siege lasted for more than three hours, before Iranian media reported it was over, with at least 12 dead.

I Stand with TEHRAN #تهران #در_کنار_همیم #we_are_together
G @ghzlrjb

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

