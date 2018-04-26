I Got A Plastic Surgery Consultation In South Korea And It Was As Intense As You Expect

Hi my name's Rachael and I am fascinated with South Korea's plastic surgery industry. View this video on YouTube youtube.com

Seoul has been referred to as the plastic surgery capital of the world. South Korea as a whole is estimated have the highest rate of plastic surgery per capita in the world, and in 2017, there were 1414 registered clinics in the country. The country's fixation on beauty, innovation in surgery, and doctors who perform numerous surgeries each day have all been cited as reasons as to why South Korea is the place to go for surgery.

A couple days later, I got an email with a list of clinics who DocFinder thought would be a good fit for what I wanted. The clinics varied from offering just as laser liposuction treatment, to liposuction and jaw and chin correction. Prices started at a couple thousand dollars.

Of course, following the clinic visits, I had some thoughts. I'm still fascinated by the South Korea plastic surgery industry, and South Korea's attitude towards beauty. If you're thinking of becoming a plastic surgery tourist, I'd really encourage you to think hard about your current self-perception. Going through the process as someone who is fairly comfortable with their face was a pretty brutal experience. It's kind of worrying thinking what it would be like to go through this with any kind of underlying fears about your body. If you're ever considering body modification of any sort in any place, I think you need to be in a safe mindset and need to understand that it's overwhelming and potentially traumatic to travel to a foreign country to have such a huge medical procedure. Probably just best to really consider your options. Share On email Share On email Email

