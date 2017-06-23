Here's How To Turn Off The New Snapchat Feature That's Got A Lot Of People Worried

The Snap Map feature has had a mixed response, with some people thinking it could endanger people.

The announcement was met with a mixed reaction. How I'm gonna pull up to my crushes house using the #snapmap feature

This new snap map feature is just another way for me to see my friends all hanging out without me.

Some people found the idea of being able to constantly see where your friends, or your crush, funny. Person: "Where you at/what you doin?" Me: *lies* Person: "Well that's not what #snapmap is showing" Me:

However, some felt that the update posed a threat to people's safety. PSA::: don't forget to turn your location on snap to ghost mode so people can't fucking stalk you

When u update ur snap make sure u go into Ghost mode!!!! If not everyone on ur snap will be able to track u!

YouTuber Bella Santos told BuzzFeed News that she tweeted about the potential danger of the app because she was worried about people tracking others through it. THE NEW SNAPCHAT UPDATE LETS YOU SEE THE EXACT LOCATION OF PEOPLE...like literal addresses! Please turn it to ghost… https://t.co/UkI5B9kuPT

"I use Snapchat all the time," she said. "I have around 800 followers. If ghost mode isn't used then anyone can see where I am. As someone who has an open snapchat, I could have randoms following my location whenever they feel like it." OMG GET FUCKED, IT TELLS U THE LAST TIME THEY WERE ACTIVE AS WELL

Sex workers who use Snapchat as part of their jobs feel the update could put them at risk of physical harm. A cam girl, who asked to be identified as Sabrina Mae, told BuzzFeed News that as soon as she found out about the feature she switched her settings to "ghost mode." “I think it's very dangerous and it's not a beneficial feature for anyone," she said. "There are underage children who use snapchat who won't think about their safety, who allow random people to add them and follow their story. Nobody needs to know what street I'm on at all times, let alone a stranger. Sex worker or not."

Despite Snapchat sending a snap to all users explaining the new feature, many have been left confused as to how they switch on ghost mode. How do u go ghost mode on snap? I'm trynna stay safe here

In an email, a company spokesperson said that the ability to opt in and out of the feature was the "most important element." "Nothing happens without your consent," they said. "You share what you want to share. You need to choose to add friends, you need to opt in to make yourself visible on Snap Map, you need to select the friends you have first approved so they can see you on Snap Map, you need to opt in to post to Our Story and choose to make your Snaps visible."

The spokesperson said that the location element was needed to allow users to use the update for its intended purpose – finding friends. He also linked to an interview by the Snap Map's lead product designer, Jack Brody, who told Refinery29 that the map came out of already present behavior in Snapchat users. "One of the habits we've seen with our users is that they'll take a snap where they are, put on the geofilter, and post it to their story with a caption like 'hit me up,'" Brody told Refinery29. "They're basically saying come hang out with me here."

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.