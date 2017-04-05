This Is How A Teenager’s Suicide Sparked Panic Over "Blue Whale" Online Communities

7. In May 2016, Novaya Gazeta published an in-depth feature called “Death Groups.”

The investigation stated that there were small communities online — similar to the pages Palenkova had showed an interest in — that attracted teens with a game called “Blue Whale” or “Wake me up at 4:20.”

The types of accounts whose posts Palenkova was sharing reportedly went on to publish images of her after her death. Many of these groups considered her a symbol for a darker part of the Russian-speaking internet.

According to the Novaya Gazeta article, these small, exclusive communities on VK guided teens through a series of games, with the end goal of getting them to kill themselves. These games or challenges apparently involved drawing whales, playing with knives, and waking up at 4:20 a.m. to talk to others on VK. A book called 50 Days Before my Suicide was said to have unwittingly been an inspiration for the challenge aspect of the reported groups. The name the groups soon became known as came from Russian band Lumen’s song “Burn,” which is about depression.