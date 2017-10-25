An Artist Has Been Accused Of Plagiarizing Japanese Artists And Using Others' Work Without Credit

Jeanette Hayes is a 29-year-old New York based artist. Her work focuses on internet and pop culture, often blending the two with classic art styles.
Hayes' art career has been described being "as bright as her aura," and the artist has been profiled in i-D, the New York Times, and Playboy.
Backlash against Hayes last week began after the band MGMT revealed the art for their new album Little Dark Age, which appeared to use images created by Japanese artist Suehiro Maruo.
A Twitter user going by @kazuwabe, joked that MGMT's album art was actually created by Hayes.
Hayes joked back that she was behind the album cover and people got mad. A tweet with a screenshot of her response has been retweeted 4,000 times.
Hayes' "yes" tweet has since been deleted.
MGMT quickly took to Twitter to clarify that the album art had been licensed from Maruo. The reason this whole controversy even happened, however, is because Hayes has been accused of copying from Maruo in the past.
The wasn't the first time @kazuwabe tweeted about the similarities between Hayes' and Maruo's work. He brought up the issue a month prior, in September.
The user told BuzzFeed News his girlfriend was a fan of Maruo's work and was shocked when Hayes failed to credit Maruo in an interview. "I understand appropriation in art has a long history, and Hayes is making a career of it," the user said.
His tweet was only one of a number of tweets from different users alleging that Hayes was copying work from various Japanese artists and repurposing it as her own.
Hayes posted a picture on her Instagram that appears to have been traced from a picture by Japanese artist Shintaro Kago.
Another user accused Hayes of posting a screenshot of a hentai artist Shiwasu no Okina's work on her Instagram.
She has also been accused of doing the same to New York-based artist Dina Brodsky.
There are numerous examples on Twitter of what looks like Hayes using other artists' work without credit, such as this sketch from DeviantArt user dpdagger that Hayes included as part of a recent show at Romeo gallery, New York.
Or this picture that Hayes created for the same exhibition that appears to have been traced from the Sailor Moon manga.
The recent string of posts about Hayes aren't the first time she has been accused of profiting from others' work without credit or acknowledgement. Animal New York published a piece in 2014 about Hayes painting another artists' meme, and then selling it at auction.
While Hayes has many critics, she remains supported by galleries. One Twitter user shared a screenshot of New York's Castor Gallery defending Hayes' work.
People are also sharing this VFILES video from 2012, where Hayes joked that everything on the internet was hers for the taking.
Hayes has declined multiple requests for comment.
BuzzFeed News attempted to contact Hayes via email, direct message, and phone. Hayes also blocked the reporter of this article on Twitter.
