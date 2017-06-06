A Woman Was Censored By Being Photoshopped Into A Beachball And People Can’t Believe It

SACO Hardware are a hardware retailers based in Saudi Arabia.
On Sunday, Twitter user @SilentRuins shared a screenshot of a SACO tweet about Intex swimming pools. They pointed out that the photo used was heavily photoshopped, turning a woman into a beach ball.
And yes, the tweet is totally real.
The before...
And after.
@SilentRuins' tweet went viral, and has been retweeted over 85,000 times. People were totally shocked by the side-by-side photos.
Some pointed out that this was a very common thing in Saudi Arabia, with women being regularly removed from catalogues, adverts, and other public photos.
And pointed out that the mother was not only turned into a ball, but the family were now clothed too.
Others just found the photoshop job really funny.
And decided to make the best of a bad photoshop.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to SACO for comment.
