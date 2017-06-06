Sections

World

A Woman Was Censored By Being Photoshopped Into A Beachball And People Can’t Believe It

"Mommy?"

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

SACO Hardware are a hardware retailers based in Saudi Arabia.

saco-ksa.com

On Sunday, Twitter user @SilentRuins shared a screenshot of a SACO tweet about Intex swimming pools. They pointed out that the photo used was heavily photoshopped, turning a woman into a beach ball.

Saudi censorship is just fucking hilarious. The woman just became a ball.
عزيز @SilentRuins

Saudi censorship is just fucking hilarious. The woman just became a ball.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to @SilentRuins

And yes, the tweet is totally real.

للمسابح حصة كبيرة ضمن عروضات ساكو! لا تفوتوها وقوموا بزيارة معارضنا #الكل_للكل https://t.co/YwaR99o792
SacoOffers عروض ساكو @Saco_KSA

للمسابح حصة كبيرة ضمن عروضات ساكو! لا تفوتوها وقوموا بزيارة معارضنا #الكل_للكل https://t.co/YwaR99o792

The before...

Intex/ Twitter

And after.

Twitter: @SilentRuins

@SilentRuins' tweet went viral, and has been retweeted over 85,000 times. People were totally shocked by the side-by-side photos.

@SilentRuins My eyes just popped out. What on earth is this monstrosity?
VISHAL @VishalManve12

@SilentRuins My eyes just popped out. What on earth is this monstrosity?

Some pointed out that this was a very common thing in Saudi Arabia, with women being regularly removed from catalogues, adverts, and other public photos.

@VishalManve12 @SilentRuins This happens a lot. In my translation class we talked about an Ikea catalogue where they had erased every woman.
Doru @oresamawadoru

@VishalManve12 @SilentRuins This happens a lot. In my translation class we talked about an Ikea catalogue where they had erased every woman.

@SilentRuins dude in the actual stores, they just put black tape everywhere 😂
rawan @rawan_antar

@SilentRuins dude in the actual stores, they just put black tape everywhere 😂

And pointed out that the mother was not only turned into a ball, but the family were now clothed too.

Advert selling a swimming pool has family in it wearing swimming gear - for Saudi market they all wear proper cloth… https://t.co/FEPIgcKxeA
omar r quraishi @omar_quraishi

Advert selling a swimming pool has family in it wearing swimming gear - for Saudi market they all wear proper cloth… https://t.co/FEPIgcKxeA

Others just found the photoshop job really funny.

@Pikaclicks @aliffahme @SilentRuins @Q_Lily Those kids smiling at the ball that raised them is hilarious
Jools Chadwick @JoolsChadwick

@Pikaclicks @aliffahme @SilentRuins @Q_Lily Those kids smiling at the ball that raised them is hilarious

@SilentRuins Or did the ball just become a woman
Dylan @SillySadio

@SilentRuins Or did the ball just become a woman

Twitter: @HebaVsReason

And decided to make the best of a bad photoshop.

Twitter: @local_friendo
Twitter: @cari_nation
Twitter: @AoKiSSING

BuzzFeed News has reached out to SACO for comment.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

