A Girl Used Her Boyfriend's Balls As A Beauty Blender And It's Kind Of Horrifyingly Inspiring

Apparently it was a pretty good blender.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Johnna Hines is a 18-year-old old from central Florida. Her boyfriend is 20-year-old Damon Richards.

@punkzillaa

This weekend, Hines and Richards were hanging out and messing about together. After showering, Hines was doing her makeup and Richards decided to make her laugh with, well, his balls.

@punkzillaa

"He's always messing with me so he started putting his balls on my head," Hines told BuzzFeed News. "I made a joke about using them as a beauty blender and we literally just looked at each other and started laughing and made the video from there."

@punkzillaa

Hines initially uploaded the video to her finsta account. When it got a good response, she shared it to Twitter. Since being posted yesterday, the tweet has been retweeted over 20,000 times.

i think i started a new instagram makeup trend
johnna @punkzillaa

i think i started a new instagram makeup trend

Reply Retweet Favorite

The tweet gained the attention of makeup artists Manny Mua and Bretman Rock.

IM FUCKING SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Oh my god https://t.co/SRRkxX2PF5
Manny MUA @MannyMua733

IM FUCKING SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Oh my god https://t.co/SRRkxX2PF5

Reply Retweet Favorite
my life is fucking cancelled
johnna @punkzillaa

my life is fucking cancelled

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people loved it.

@geneohgene @punkzillaa @eyesoulated_ @MadysonBlyss A gift from the Internet
samantharose @rosebabyy_

@geneohgene @punkzillaa @eyesoulated_ @MadysonBlyss A gift from the Internet

Reply Retweet Favorite
it's 2am and i'm laughing at someone's balls blending makeup maybe i'm dreaming https://t.co/4RhlhShAhD
perri @sfperri

it's 2am and i'm laughing at someone's balls blending makeup maybe i'm dreaming https://t.co/4RhlhShAhD

Reply Retweet Favorite
does sephora sell this beauty blender???????? https://t.co/nh3zDwsNek
keila 🍋 @keilaaliek_

does sephora sell this beauty blender???????? https://t.co/nh3zDwsNek

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others were kind of horrified.

makeup is cancelled till y'all learn how to behave https://t.co/6Ls6s7sAcL
mamas @lauren_alexi

makeup is cancelled till y'all learn how to behave https://t.co/6Ls6s7sAcL

Reply Retweet Favorite
@daejacee @punkzillaa What in foundation !? 😳
🆎 @x_brianna27

@daejacee @punkzillaa What in foundation !? 😳

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TreylynnL @punkzillaa @sagenigma @breanna13lyn I HATE IT SO MUCH
ｓｋｙｌｅｅ 🌷 @skyleemckay99

@TreylynnL @punkzillaa @sagenigma @breanna13lyn I HATE IT SO MUCH

Reply Retweet Favorite

And of course, there was an important question which needed answering.

Haha did it work tho? 😂 https://t.co/hduMkn0WR9
maddy @Ayyeee_maddy

Haha did it work tho? 😂 https://t.co/hduMkn0WR9

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Ayyeee_maddy girl yes i was so surprised
johnna @punkzillaa

@Ayyeee_maddy girl yes i was so surprised

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hines said she didn't expect the reaction she's got to the video, and isn't really bothered by any negative feedback she's got.

girl i used my mans ballsack as a beauty blender i think jokes come very easy to me https://t.co/PA9iel22SC
johnna @punkzillaa

girl i used my mans ballsack as a beauty blender i think jokes come very easy to me https://t.co/PA9iel22SC

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I've gotten a lot of negative reactions but it doesn't bother me much because the amount of positive things people are saying to me make it worth it," she said.

im sad for the ppl who are genuinely upset about this because u clearly haven't reached this level of comfort in ur life and that just sucks
johnna @punkzillaa

im sad for the ppl who are genuinely upset about this because u clearly haven't reached this level of comfort in ur life and that just sucks

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'm getting DM after DM from girls telling me I'm inspiring for being so carefree and confident and so many people love how comfortable my boyfriend and I are together, it feels really good TBH."

she funny af😂😭 i wanna be like her when i grow up. she so happy and comfortable with life https://t.co/X2DfGpEwD5
princess jasmine🐒 @someselfies

she funny af😂😭 i wanna be like her when i grow up. she so happy and comfortable with life https://t.co/X2DfGpEwD5

Reply Retweet Favorite

And in case you were wondering, Richards is pretty chill with the attention his, er, "fellas" are getting.

@punkzillaa Well fellas 🥜.... Looks like we're going places
highdamon @richardsdamon13

@punkzillaa Well fellas 🥜.... Looks like we're going places

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

