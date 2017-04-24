A Girl Used Her Boyfriend's Balls As A Beauty Blender And It's Kind Of Horrifyingly Inspiring

Johnna Hines is a 18-year-old old from central Florida. Her boyfriend is 20-year-old Damon Richards.
This weekend, Hines and Richards were hanging out and messing about together. After showering, Hines was doing her makeup and Richards decided to make her laugh with, well, his balls.
"He's always messing with me so he started putting his balls on my head," Hines told BuzzFeed News. "I made a joke about using them as a beauty blender and we literally just looked at each other and started laughing and made the video from there."
Hines initially uploaded the video to her finsta account. When it got a good response, she shared it to Twitter. Since being posted yesterday, the tweet has been retweeted over 20,000 times.
The tweet gained the attention of makeup artists Manny Mua and Bretman Rock.
Some people loved it.
Others were kind of horrified.
And of course, there was an important question which needed answering.
Hines said she didn't expect the reaction she's got to the video, and isn't really bothered by any negative feedback she's got.
"I've gotten a lot of negative reactions but it doesn't bother me much because the amount of positive things people are saying to me make it worth it," she said.
"I'm getting DM after DM from girls telling me I'm inspiring for being so carefree and confident and so many people love how comfortable my boyfriend and I are together, it feels really good TBH."
And in case you were wondering, Richards is pretty chill with the attention his, er, "fellas" are getting.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
