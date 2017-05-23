Two New Facebook Live Features Just Launched To Use With Friends

Facebook live videos are super popular now – Facebook says that one out of every five videos watched on the site are live videos. Which is nuts!
And today, the company is adding two new features to make live videos better for both filming and watching.
1. Now you can make a private chat with just friends on a public Live video.
2. The next feature lets you do a joint live broadcast with a friend in a different location. It's basically like letting other people watch your Skype or Facetime with your BFF.
