Get Our News App
All The Best Deals On The Internet Today
This Couple Swapped Jobs For A Day And Struggled video
12 Delicious Buffalo Chicken Appetizers That Aren’t…
21 Tweets That Prove Australian Summer Will Be The…
Tech

That Weird Glamour Shot Selfie App You’re Seeing Is Called Meitu

Mega popular selfie app Meitu is having a bump in popularity in the US right now.

Katie Notopoulos
Katie Notopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Hello, you. You probably don’t look like a magical beautiful cartoon. Well, there’s a fix for that!

Hello, you. You probably don't look like a magical beautiful cartoon. Well, there's a fix for that!

View this image ›

Here is our San Francisco bureau chief, Mat, made beautiful.

2. The Meitu app isn’t new at all. But for some reason, Americans have “discovered” it just in the past few days, and you may be seeing pics of it pop up on your social feeds.

The Meitu app is wildly popular in China and elsewhere in Asia, and has been around for a few years. Basically, it’s an app that lets you edit your selfies to look better (or over the top). BuzzFeed even did a video about using it in June 2015.

Last month, the New York Times reported that Meitu, the Chinese company behind the app, was looking for a valuation of as much as $5.23 billion.

3. Meitu will make you look, well, not exactly like yourself. But in a… good way?

4. You can use your camera to take a new selfie in the app, or upload a photo from your photoroll. I don’t recommend doing this, but you can:

5. Download the app here and try it out yourself:

6. Meitu for Android

7. Meitu for iPhone

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.
Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Here's How You Can Help BuzzFeed And Other Newsrooms Track Hate Crimes

by Peter Aldhous

Connect With Tech
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing