That Weird Glamour Shot Selfie App You’re Seeing Is Called Meitu

2. The Meitu app isn’t new at all. But for some reason, Americans have “discovered” it just in the past few days, and you may be seeing pics of it pop up on your social feeds.

The Meitu app is wildly popular in China and elsewhere in Asia, and has been around for a few years. Basically, it’s an app that lets you edit your selfies to look better (or over the top). BuzzFeed even did a video about using it in June 2015.

Last month, the New York Times reported that Meitu, the Chinese company behind the app, was looking for a valuation of as much as $5.23 billion.