Instagram Is Telling People If You Screenshot Their Story In A Test

Hello, my fellow lurkers. You're here because, like me, you love screenshotting people's Instagram Stories and either saving them for later or texting your friends like, "lol wow look at this."

No shame in being a lurker. LIVE YOUR LIFE, lurkers. Own it. Be proud of it. Except, obviously, do it discreetly because no one wants other people to know when they're doing it. Look, we get it.