Here's What 39,000 Teens Think About Fake News

We wanted to poll some actual high schoolers, and After School verifies they're actually in high school through their Facebook and other factors. It's kind of like Yik Yak, but without the bullying, and it often runs fun polls for its users. Teens from all 50 states answered these questions – just over 39,000 teens in total.

A study from Stanford last year showed that middle and high school students aren't very good at determining fake news – especially more nuanced things like noticing bias in a source, or understanding the difference between sponsored content and a regular article. (If you want to test your own ability to sniff out fake news, try one of our quizzes to see if you're actually as good as you think.)

After the 2016 election brought the scourge of fake news into the national conversation, some schools started teaching kids media literacy and how to spot false stories on social media.

The polling standards here are not exactly scientifically rigorous, considering this survey's results came from a bunch of kids on an app answering a poll. So take this with a grain of salt.