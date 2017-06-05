Sections

Tech

Here's The Weird Apocalypse Video From Apple's WWDC Conference

A server blowout ruins humanity. Too soon, Apple, too soon.

Katie Notopoulos
Katie Notopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Here's the opening video from Apple's WWDC 2017 conference:

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

When an engineer accidentally unplugs servers at Apple, all apps disappear and the world because a Cormac McCarthy-eqsue post-apocalyptic nightmare. Or something.

However, some people felt the whole apocalpyse thing felt a little.... too close to reality.

Don't joke about the apocalypse right now, Apple. #wwdc17
Sam Harrelson @samharrelson

Don't joke about the apocalypse right now, Apple. #wwdc17

OK, we're basically afraid of the apocalypse every day as it is. Thanks a lot Apple. #wwdc2017
Aimee Rawlins @aimeerawlins

OK, we're basically afraid of the apocalypse every day as it is. Thanks a lot Apple. #wwdc2017

This #WWDC17 opening video is a little too true for 2017.
brad nelson @bradnelson

This #WWDC17 opening video is a little too true for 2017.

This intro video gag where Apple deletes the app store is too plausible and they shouldn't joke about it
Ben Basche @basche42

This intro video gag where Apple deletes the app store is too plausible and they shouldn't joke about it

Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

