Here's The Weird Apocalypse Video From Apple's WWDC Conference

Here's the opening video from Apple's WWDC 2017 conference:
When an engineer accidentally unplugs servers at Apple, all apps disappear and the world because a Cormac McCarthy-eqsue post-apocalyptic nightmare. Or something.
However, some people felt the whole apocalpyse thing felt a little.... too close to reality.
