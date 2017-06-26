A Consumer Group Is Asking The FTC To Investigate Celebs For Shady Instagram Ads

In March 2017, the Federal Trade Commission sent “educational” letters to 46 celebrities who it believed weren’t properly disclosing ads on Instagram. Since receiving the letters, all but one of these celebrities have continued to post ads that are not FTC-compliant, according to the advocacy group Public Citizen. Today, the group is sending a new letter to the FTC asking it to do something it’s never done before: crack down on individual celebrities — not just brands — posting shady Instagram ads.

"The only way to get people to follow the rules is enforcement action," Kristen Strader, campaign coordinator for Public Citizen’s Commercial Alert, told BuzzFeed News. "Without consequences, influencers and advertisers have no incentive to follow FTC policy and be honest with consumers."

The group also wants the FTC to conduct a broad investigation into the current state of influencer marketing, including working with Instagram to come up with a better solution than the new "paid partnership with..." feature.

It’s unclear if the FTC will take Public Citizen’s advice and open an investigation or any other enforcement actions. The agency has not commented on the letter.

Historically, the FTC has only ever gone after the brands and advertising agencies responsible for undisclosed social media ads, and has never filed lawsuits or pursued enforcement against individual people. In fact, it’s really rare for the FTC to do anything at all. Since 2011, the FTC has brought action only five times, and each time it was against a brand or advertiser — never an individual. Sending “educational” letters to celebrities was a completely new step.

Why the change? Perhaps it’s because the volume of deceptive influencer marketing on Instagram has increased a lot, and the government is finally dropping the hammer. As BuzzFeed News reported, a recent study showed that the majority of Instagram's 50 most popular celebrities has posted ads, and that 93% of those ads have not complied with FTC guidelines. Sending letters this spring indicated a different direction for the FTC: Instead of filing costly and time-consuming legal action once someone acts badly, it's telling people how to follow the rules, and encouraging popular influencers to set an example.

From May 1 to June 12, Public Citizen tracked the 46 celebrities who received the warning letters. In those six weeks, all but two of them (basketball player Allen Iverson and NFL player James Harrison) posted more ads. Most posted just a few ads, but some posted a shitload. Fashion blogger Rachel Parcell, model Tiona Fernan, and model/basketball pro Valentina Vignali each posted more than 30 undisclosed ads. Altogether 412 ads were posted, 79% of which were not properly disclosed.

One of the confusing things Rachel Parcell does is tagging brands in a photo. Are we to assume she is just letting fans know where she purchased an item? Or that she got it for free? Or that she was paid? We have no idea. And in this photo, it seems very possible that her vacation was also a gift — notice how she hashtags the hotel: