Here Are Some Great Jokes About Facebook Launching A Dating App

Mark Zuckerberg announced at Facebook's F8 developer's conference on Tuesday that there will be a Facebook dating app.

“There are 200 million people on Facebook who list themselves as single, so clearly there’s something to do here,” Zuckerberg said.

There are a lot of details we don't know yet, but the CEO said that it won't match you with your friends, and you won't use Messenger to chat with potential dates.