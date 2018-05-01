 back to top
Here Are Some Great Jokes About Facebook Launching A Dating App

Laughing...until we're all using it and all our data is on it, ha ha.... *cries*

Katie Notopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Mark Zuckerberg announced at Facebook's F8 developer's conference on Tuesday that there will be a Facebook dating app.

“There are 200 million people on Facebook who list themselves as single, so clearly there’s something to do here,” Zuckerberg said.

There are a lot of details we don't know yet, but the CEO said that it won't match you with your friends, and you won't use Messenger to chat with potential dates.

The reaction on Twitter was...not exactly excited.

Partly because, um, who uses Facebook?

Howard Lindzon @howardlindzon

Facebook launches a dating app. Excited to hook up with my Mom’s friends ?

People pointed out the irony of Facebook seeking personal dating information after its data privacy scandals. "Main benefit: Your blind date will already have all of your credit card information," one person tweeted.

Amanda Smith @AmandaRTubbs

Very excited for Facebook’s new dating app, DataFarmers Only.

Sam Sanders @samsanders

PEOPLE: Facebook is scary sometimes and who has my data and what about my privacy?! Does FB need to ask itself some big questions about its role as the new public square?! Is this company taking advantage of me?! FACEBOOK: HERE IS A DATING APP

Charlotte Wilder @TheWilderThings

If Facebook can't keep my info from the Russians how can I expect them to keep a dating profile hidden from my aunt

Jim Souhan @SouhanStrib

Facebook to offer dating service. Main benefit: Your blind date will already have all of your credit card information

And while the service won't match you with your friends, people still noted how there's a vast universe of people on Facebook who are not exactly individuals you would want to date.

TechnicallyRon @TechnicallyRon

Facebook is launching a dating service. So now your racist aunt who shares memes about Sadiq Khan being a lizard can finally meet the flat earth bananas arsehole of her dreams.

James Breakwell @XplodingUnicorn

[Facebook announces a new dating service] Wife: Facebook isn't for people you want to date. Me: What is it for? Wife: People you want to monitor from a safe distance.

And that it might just be for Russian spam bots.

Ed Krassenstein 💎 @EdKrassen

BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg says that Facebook will now offer a dating service. I didn't know that there was such a demand for Russian mail order bots. #f82018

And that Facebook dating basically already exists.

Joe Bernstein @Bernstein

Facebook dating already exists it’s called Instagram direct message

(...remember "the poke"?)

Caitlin Kelly @caitlin__kelly

old enough to remember when facebook's dating service was called "the poke"

Basically, no one has very high hopes for it.

R/GA @RGA

Dating on Facebook will be to romance what Facebook Marketplace is to shopping.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Jessica Paquette @barrelshifter

in the facebook dating app will people say they’re down to zuck send tweet

Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

