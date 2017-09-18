A Mixtape With Chance The Rapper And Donald Glover May Finally Be On Its Way

Donald Glover had a big night at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday. He took home two major honors for his show Atlanta: Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
Chance the Rapper had his own Emmys moment during the broadcast, when he made a cameo in host Stephen Colbert's opening musical number.
And though the two have worked together before on the 2014 track "The Worst Guys"...
They're are thinking about combining forces again in a bigger capacity.
On Sunday night, Glover — who releases his music under the moniker Childish Gambino — told reporters backstage at the Emmys that a collaboration between him and Chance will "probably" happen.
"I feel like if I don’t make a Chance the Rapper mixtape, like double mixtape, a bunch of 14-year-olds are gonna kick my ass. They stop me on the street and it scares me," Glover joked. "I feel like I gotta do something. I probably will."
Chance and Glover have teased working on a project together for a while now. Chance even brought it up again in July.
Has the time finally arrived?
Katie Hasty is a deputy entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Katie Hasty at katie.hasty@buzzfeed.com.
Susan Cheng is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Susan Cheng at susan.cheng@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.