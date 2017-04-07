Catch Up On Some Of The Week's Top Stories By Listening To Our Podcast, No One Knows Anything

Share On more Share On more

Welcome back! BuzzFeed News has relaunched No One Knows Anything, our politics podcast, with new hosts and a new format.

Each Friday, co-hosts Kate Nocera (our Washington bureau chief) and Charlie Warzel (a senior tech writer) will break down three of the top stories during this insane time in U.S. politics, with the help of some of the sharpest reporters who cover these issues.

This week, they talk about:

The former Trump campaign adviser who met with a Russian spy in 2013...

What happened to the filibuster — and the dramatic change in the way we confirm Supreme Court justices, and what that will mean...

And how Mike Cernovich and how the White House is legitimizing pro-Trump media.

How to listen:

Search for "No One Knows Anything" in your podcast app of choice, like Apple’s built-in Podcast app, Google Play, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and more. Click this link to open your podcast app of choice.

