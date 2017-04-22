16 Photos Showing How Future Generations Will Remember Animals

Share On more Share On more

There are over 10,000 species threatened with extinction worldwide, a number that's difficult to fathom. Maximilian Tomozei's work explores this notion with poignancy, looking at common animals that are preserved in museums as treasures worth sharing. The images play with the idea of loss and preservation as the dioramas themselves veer into both the elegant and absurd. Even the most carefully prepared animals look out of place in the stagnant landscapes, a potent reminder that the desire to keep something past its time is often futile — and that it's better to preserve the animals while they are still alive. BuzzFeed News spoke with Tomozei about his work as a part of our climate-change photo essay series in collaboration with PHmuseum .

Can you talk about the approach you take in your project Stilled Lives?



In Stilled Lives, I am trying to explain the fact that mankind has already injured the whole ecosystem.

We no longer live in harmony with wildlife, which has begun to seem almost mythological. Zoos and natural history museums are important places for the appreciation of nature, but they are man-crafted reproductions, like modern Noah's arks.

I frame each subject trying to cut off most of the clues regarding its synthetic character, in order to create the illusion that the pictures are actual wildlife photographs.

All the images are taken in natural history museums. I have managed to take pictures in Stockholm, Bucharest, Amsterdam, London, Madrid, Paris, Toulouse, Dublin, and New York.

