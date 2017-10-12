Rose McGowan Tweeted That She Told The Head Of Amazon's Studio "HW Raped Me"

In a series of tweets directed at Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Rose McGowan has accused the company of "funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers." She wrote that she told the head of Amazon Studios, presumably Roy Price, that she told him "HW raped me." She claims Price said "it hadn't been proven."

Representatives for Amazon Studios and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Harvey Weinstein's representative, Sallie Hofmeister, told BuzzFeed News, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

And Lisa Bloom, who until recently represented Price, told BuzzFeed News her "representation of Roy Price has concluded." Bloom had also been advising Weinstein before she quit on Saturday.

In the New York Times story last week exposing Weinstein for alleged sexual harassment spanning decades, the Times also reported that McGowan had settled with Weinstein for $100,000 "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival" when she was 23.

In Ronan Farrow's New Yorker investigation of Weinstein, three women — two of whom were on the record, and one who was anonymous — alleged the studio mogul had raped them. Weinstein has consistently denied he has raped anyone.

McGowan has been on a tear on Twitter since the Times story posted a week ago, speaking out against Weinstein and those she perceives have colluded with him. She has started a petition demanding that The Weinstein Company board be dissolved. "Every man there has the blood of sorrow on their hands," she tweeted on Tuesday. She also called out Ben Affleck after he made his statement about Weinstein.