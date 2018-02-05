"The Cloverfield Paradox" Dropped On Netflix As Soon As The Super Bowl Ended

The new Cloverfield movie — called The Cloverfield Paradox — went up on Netflix right after the Super Bowl ended.

The surprise was announced during an ad in the first half of the game that promises it was "coming very soon." Netflix then sent out an email to press that it would go up after the game. That ended the many delays in releasing this film, once called God Particle, then referred to as the untitled Cloverfield movie, then God Particle again, then rumored to be Cloverfield Station, and finally The Cloverfield Paradox.

The film's sale to Netflix — reported as a possibility last month — is a financial win for Paramount, the studio that off-loaded it, and for producer J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot. And now Netflix benefits from the stunt of the movie's surprise drop, which is very much in line with the franchise's viral history, as well as being in business with the sought-after Abrams. Paramount had long wondered how to market this film, and feared the end product seemed more like a "Syfy channel pilot," said a source close to the movie, and not something designed for theatrical release. Representatives from Paramount, Bad Robot, and Netflix did not respond to requests to comment.