Which TV Shows Have Been Renewed, Which Have Been Canceled, And Which Are We Waiting To Hear About?

Awaiting News American Housewife, American Idol, The Bachelor Winter Games, Battle of the Network Stars, Black-ish, Deception, Designated Survivor, For the People, Fresh Off the Boat, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel’s Inhumans, Match Game, Speechless, The Toy Box Renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Child Support, Dancing With the Stars, The Goldbergs, The Gong Show, The Good Doctor, Modern Family, Shark Tank

Canceled* Boy Band, The Mayor, Somewhere Between, Ten Days in the Valley Ending The Middle, Once Upon a Time, Scandal Renewed off-cycle The $100,000 Pyramid (returns summer 2018), Bachelor in Paradise (returns summer 2018), Celebrity Family Feud (returns summer 2018), To Tell the Truth (returns summer 2018) Hasn't premiered or come back yet Alex, Inc. (March 28), The Crossing (April 2), Quantico (April 26), Roseanne (March 27), Splitting Up Together (March 27), Station 19 (March 22) New Shows for 2018–19 The Rookie, Take Two *TV networks will rarely admit before they officially announce the news themselves that a show is "canceled." But come on.

Awaiting News A.P. Bio, Better Late Than Never, The Blacklist, Blindspot, The Brave, Champions, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Genius Junior, Good Girls, Great News, Law & Order: SVU, Little Big Shots, Rise, Taken, Timeless, The Voice Renewed Ellen’s Game of Games, The Good Place, Superstore, This Is Us, The Wall, Will & Grace (for two more seasons) Canceled The Night Shift Renewed Off-Cycle America’s Got Talent (returns summer 2018), American Ninja Warrior (returns summer 2018), Marlon (returns summer 2018), Midnight, Texas (2018 TBA), World of Dance (returns summer 2018) Hasn't Premiered or Returned Yet Shades of Blue (TBA), Trial & Error (TBA), Reverie (TBA) Forever in Limbo The Biggest Loser

Awaiting News Arrow, Black Lightning, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, iZombie, Jane the Virgin, Life Sentence, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, Valor Renewed Nothing yet Canceled Nothing yet Ending The Originals (premieres April 20) Renewed Off-Cycle Whose Line Is It Anyway? (returns summer 2018), Masters of Illusion (returns summer 2018) Hasn't Premiered or Come Back Yet The 100 (premieres April 24)

Awaiting News 9JKL, The Amazing Race, Blue Bloods, Bull, Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-0, Instinct, Kevin Can Wait, Life in Pieces, Living Biblically, MacGyver, Madam Secretary, Man With a Plan, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Scorpion, SEAL Team, Superior Donuts, Survivor, S.W.A.T. Renewed The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon Canceled* Me, Myself & I, Wisdom of the Crowd, Zoo Renewed Off-Cycle Big Brother (returns summer 2018), Ransom (April 7), Salvation (summer 2018), Undercover Boss (returns summer 2018) Hasn't Premiered or Returned Yet Code Black (April 25), Elementary (April 30), TKO (working title of a Mark Burnett reality competition for summer) New shows for 2018-19 FBI, Murphy Brown *TV networks will rarely admit before they officially announce the news themselves that a show is "canceled." But come on.

Awaiting News Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Exorcist, Ghosted, Gotham, Hell’s Kitchen, LA to Vegas, The Last Man on Earth, Lethal Weapon, Lucifer, The Mick, The Resident, Star Renewed 9-1-1, Bob’s Burgers, Empire, Family Guy, The Four, The Gifted, The Orville, The Simpsons Canceled Nothing yet Ending New Girl, Prison Break, The X-Files Renewed Off-Cycle Beat Shazam (returns May 29), Love Connection (returns May 29), MasterChef (May 30), MasterChef Junior, So You Think You Can Dance (returns June 4) Hasn't Premiered Yet Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell and Back (June 13)

Note: During the week of May 14, the broadcast networks — CBS, ABC, NBC, The CW, and Fox — will unveil their new shows and schedules to advertisers at presentations in New York City called the “upfronts.” Leading up to that week, the networks renew some shows and cancel others. There are also shows that aren’t on the normal network cycle (generally because they air in the summer) that have already been renewed. This post will be updated continuously as news breaks, new shows are picked up, and announcements are made. .

