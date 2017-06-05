Sections

This Teen's Family Recreated Her Mom's Graduation Photo And It'll Give You All The Feels

"Yeah that's right, we made it TOGETHER."

Posted on
Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

For her high school graduation, 18-year-old Madeline Tarin and her parents decided to recreate a photo of them taken at her mom's own graduation in 2000.

Twitter: @123alwayssmilen

"It's one of my favorite photos ever since I was little," Tarin, who graduated from Chino Hills High School in California, told BuzzFeed News. "I thought it was unique and it represented my life in a nutshell."

Twitter: @123alwayssmilen

"My mom and dad got together when my mom was in her freshman year of high school," Tarin said. "My mom was pregnant at 15 but had me when she was 16."

She said that her parents then stayed in high school, and her dad worked to support them, with the help of her "amazing grandparents."Her parents got married when they were 23 and 25, saved and bought their own house and waited to have two other kids, Tarin said.
Madeline Tarin

Tarin will be attending Rider University in New Jersey on an athletic and academic scholarship to play Division 1 soccer in the fall.

She said this would not have been possible if her parents hadn't put her – and later her two younger sisters – in club soccer, which was a "big expense for the family."
Madeline Tarin

"My parents are very successful now," Tarin said. "They did everything right in my eyes."

Madeline Tarin

"At first, I just wanted to show my friends and followers I had a story that a lot of people didn't really know about me and my main motive to why I've strived so hard to be successful in high school and will continue to strive in college," she said.

Her tweet has since been retweeted more than 75,000 times."The picture to me symbolized my family's accomplishments, and that my parents beat the statistics," she said.
Twitter: @123alwayssmilen

It moved people to tears.

Twitter: @242ChilPhil
Twitter: @millyygarcia
Twitter: @SigmaR3LLA

People are seriously touched.

Twitter: @mariahgomez__
Twitter: @dianaaguilar238
Twitter: @coleencake

"This whole year, I've been waiting to take this photo," Tarin said. "And when I posted it and saw how much people had been inspired by, it gave me and my parents even more of a sense of accomplishment."

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

