This Cat Named Dog Works At The Fish Market And People Love Him

"I would lay down my life for him!!!!!!"

Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
Eimi Yamamitsu
Eimi Yamamitsu
This is Dog, a cat who lives in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Dog's Vietnamese name is Chó, and he's three-years-old.

Lê Quốc Phong

Dog's kind of a big deal in Hai Phong, where he spends a lot of time at the local market helping the fish vendors.

Lê Quốc Phong
Lê Quốc Phong

A tweet with photos of Dog went viral this week, gaining more than 19,000 retweets.

Let's meet the most famous cat in Vietnam atm. His name is Chó (meaning "Dog" in Vietnamese) and he's a fish vendor. He loves wearing costumes too. https://t.co/r55tE4kiKc
Phuong Le @smallnartless

Let's meet the most famous cat in Vietnam atm. His name is Chó (meaning "Dog" in Vietnamese) and he's a fish vendor. He loves wearing costumes too. https://t.co/r55tE4kiKc

Dog's owner, 25-year-old Lê Quốc Phong, told BuzzFeed News that Dog is "a friendly guy," and Phong said he likes to take funny pictures of Dog.

Lê Quốc Phong
Lê Quốc Phong
Phong said that because they live close to the market, he decided to dress Dog up in Phong's favorite outfit and take some photos.

Lê Quốc Phong
Lê Quốc Phong

Phong said that Dog is quite popular at the market and everyone knows him.

Lê Quốc Phong
Lê Quốc Phong
"It was really hot the day I adopted Dog and he was breathing like a dog, so that's how he got his name," Phong said.

Lê Quốc Phong
Lê Quốc Phong

Everyone loves Dog.

Twitter: @k_al_e
Twitter: @LUClDITY
Twitter: @princessnancee

And are ready to lay down their lives for him.

Twitter: @negaversace
Twitter: @smallnartless
Twitter: @dvnmya

"My goal is to make Dog famous," Phong said. "I want to promote Dog in Vietnam for people to know more about our country."

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

バズフィード・ジャパン　ニュース記者

Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.

