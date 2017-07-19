Sections

People On Twitter Are Freaking Out About This Life Changing Corn Hack

We've been struggling with teeth for no reason all this time.

Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Eimi Yamamitsu
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

A Japanese Twitter user went viral last month after he discovered a genius hack people in Hokkaido have been using to eat corn on the cob.

北海道移住して一番驚いたのはとうもろこしのこの食べ方でした。
アラブ三郎 @alovesun

北海道移住して一番驚いたのはとうもろこしのこの食べ方でした。

"The thing that shocked me the most after moving to Hokkaido was how they eat corn."

First, you create some space by emptying a row of kernels.

BuzzFeed

Then place your thumb over a row of kernels.

BuzzFeed

And push it towards the space.

BuzzFeed

Ta-da!

BuzzFeed

You can then pick the kernels up or tip them onto a plate or a bowl.

Repeat and you end up with a cob looking like this.

今では僕もこの食べ方出来るようなったけど、これは感動したで…
アラブ三郎 @alovesun

今では僕もこの食べ方出来るようなったけど、これは感動したで…

People were shook.

@alovesun @akito19980928 何これすご( '-' )
海桜~SRI騎士団~ @kokuko000

@alovesun @akito19980928 何これすご( '-' )

"omg what is this( ‘-’ )"

Their lives were changed.

@alovesun 自分、ビーバーみたいに齧りまくっとるけど今度からこうやって食べますわ。
ルティ @twittirurutti

@alovesun 自分、ビーバーみたいに齧りまくっとるけど今度からこうやって食べますわ。

"I usually nibble like a beaver, but I’ll eat it like this from next time."

While others shared their own hacks for how to eat corn on the cob.

@alovesun @kfmcgpwl 道民ですが、包丁で粒の部分をすべて切り落とし手から食べる派でっすw
にゃんこ@酒の神 @nyank122

@alovesun @kfmcgpwl 道民ですが、包丁で粒の部分をすべて切り落とし手から食べる派でっすw

"I’m from Hokkaido, but I cut off all the kernels with a knife and eat them with my hands lol."

Here's a side by side comparison of what the cob looks like eaten normally with teeth versus using the hack.

BuzzFeed

You're welcome.

BuzzFeed

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

バズフィード・ジャパン　ニュース記者

Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.

