People On Twitter Are Freaking Out About This Life Changing Corn Hack

A Japanese Twitter user went viral last month after he discovered a genius hack people in Hokkaido have been using to eat corn on the cob.
First, you create some space by emptying a row of kernels.
Then place your thumb over a row of kernels.
And push it towards the space.
Ta-da!
You can then pick the kernels up or tip them onto a plate or a bowl.
Repeat and you end up with a cob looking like this.
People were shook.
Their lives were changed.
While others shared their own hacks for how to eat corn on the cob.
Here's a side by side comparison of what the cob looks like eaten normally with teeth versus using the hack.
You're welcome.
