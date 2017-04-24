People Are Saying This Photo Represents Everything They Love About America

Jackie Summers, a 49-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, left his dim sum brunch around 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday and caught the F train at East Broadway.
He saw a young Hasidic couple get on the train, so gave up his seat so they could sit together. A Muslim woman with a baby then got on, and the couple slid over so that the woman could sit down and feed her child. "I thought the moment was special, so I snapped a quick photo and posted it to social media," Summers told BuzzFeed News.
Summers' Facebook post read:
A Taoist (me) gives up his seat so a Hasidic couple could sit together. They scoot over so a Muslim mother could sit and nurse her baby, on Easter Sunday.
This is my America: people letting people be people.
Summers' photo has been shared more than 70,000 times on Facebook, going viral on Twitter as well, where it was retweeted more than 5,000 times.
People thought the photo perfectly captured America.
Especially NYC.
It gave a lot of people hope.
Summers said he is "floored that common courtesy has become front page news, but hopeful that it resonated so deeply with so many."
"Around 100,000 people from around the world have shared or liked this on Facebook. It has a million impressions on Twitter. I got about two dozen hate mails and death threats. That’s a ratio I can live with," he added.
