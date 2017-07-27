Sections

People Are Losing It Over This Viral Foot And Arm Challenge

They're supposed to be the same length.

Posted on
Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Eimi Yamamitsu
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

People have been sharing photos of them putting their foot on their arm for a "challenge" that has gone viral on Weibo, China's biggest social network.

Weibo

It all started after a Weibo user shared screenshots from the anime Case Closed, in which the main character –Detective Conan – says the length of one's foot is the same length as the length of one's forearm.

"Thank you Conan, for expanding my knowledge."
weibo.com

"Thank you Conan, for expanding my knowledge."

People immediately tried it out.

"It's true."
Weibo

"It's true."

"Umm.... Am I an exception?"
Weibo

"Umm.... Am I an exception?"

And took to the comments to show their results.

"Ummmm..... Maybe my arm is fake?"
Weibo

"Ummmm..... Maybe my arm is fake?"

"How do I save my giant feet? No wonder I could never won anything as a child, my arms aren't long enough."
Weibo

"How do I save my giant feet? No wonder I could never won anything as a child, my arms aren't long enough."

Honestly it's bizarre.

"Before I tried it out, I was thinking lmao there is no way that they are the same length, like come on, obviously my foot is shorter. But then I compared it and ??? WTF??? It's really the same length... I'm sorry Conan I was wrong..."
Weibo

"Before I tried it out, I was thinking lmao there is no way that they are the same length, like come on, obviously my foot is shorter. But then I compared it and ??? WTF??? It's really the same length... I'm sorry Conan I was wrong..."

And doesn't confirm the theory in any way.

Weibo

"My foot's longer than my arm..."

Weibo

But everyone at least agreed that you definitely need to be flexible to be able to do this challenge.

"...Sorry but I'm not flexible enough to bend my leg up to put my foot on my arm..."
Weibo

"...Sorry but I'm not flexible enough to bend my leg up to put my foot on my arm..."

  1. So, is your foot the same length as your forearm?

People Are Losing It Over This Viral Foot And Arm Challenge

So, is your foot the same length as your forearm?
Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

バズフィード・ジャパン　ニュース記者

Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.

Connect With World