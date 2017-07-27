People have been sharing photos of them putting their foot on their arm for a "challenge" that has gone viral on Weibo, China's biggest social network.
It all started after a Weibo user shared screenshots from the anime Case Closed, in which the main character –Detective Conan – says the length of one's foot is the same length as the length of one's forearm.
People immediately tried it out.
And took to the comments to show their results.
Honestly it's bizarre.
And doesn't confirm the theory in any way.
"My foot's longer than my arm..."
But everyone at least agreed that you definitely need to be flexible to be able to do this challenge.
-
So, is your foot the same length as your forearm?
People Are Losing It Over This Viral Foot And Arm Challenge
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, is your foot the same length as your forearm?
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
バズフィード・ジャパン ニュース記者
Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.