People Are Refusing To Listen To Taylor Swift's Cover Of Earth, Wind & Fire's "September"

"Not today, Satan."

Posted on
Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Yesterday, Taylor Swift shared a video on her Instagram teasing a new version of her song "Delicate" and a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire's classic "September."

The cover was done as a part of a series by Spotify called Spotify Singles, where singers and bands cover classic songs from previous decades.

And, well, it's been released.

Hear Taylor Swift cover Earth, Wind, &amp; Fire's soul classic "September" https://t.co/VEXTRbFsha
SPIN @SPIN

Hear Taylor Swift cover Earth, Wind, &amp; Fire's soul classic "September" https://t.co/VEXTRbFsha

You can listen to Swift's stripped-down cover below.

And here's the 1978 original for comparison.

Some people really enjoyed the cover.

Twitter: @DaleSwifty
Twitter: @zainubamir

But many people immediately refused to listen to it.

Twitter: @ira
Twitter: @ReignOfApril
Twitter: @JRAM_91

They thought it was extremely disrespectful to both the band and the song, which is widely considered a soul and funk classic.

Twitter: @NotActuallyDrew
Twitter: @YarmondShore
Twitter: @BritniDWrites

People were MAD.

Twitter: @tattedpoc
Twitter: @I_Exude_Sarcasm

They really did not like it.

Twitter: @KofieYeboah
Twitter: @vonstrenginho
Twitter: @azzleprock
Twitter: @egreechee

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Swift's representatives for comment.

