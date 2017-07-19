People Are Obsessed With This Japanese Guy's Naked Tablecloth Trick Videos

"What the fuck did I just watch?"

His videos of the tablecloth trick have been all over Twitter recently. 【危険なテーブルクロス引き】

Several of his videos have been widely shared across multiple social media platforms this week, and one video involving a cloth tied to an electric fan has been retweeted more than 45,000 times. 扇風機で危険なテーブルクロス引き

"There was a little bit of good reaction, so I uploaded several more videos, and I became like this," Uekusa said. 掃除機で危険なテーブルクロス引き

Uekusa said that each video takes about two to three hours to shoot. 逆立ちでテーブルクロス引き

And that the most difficult one was the one involving the electric fan because "the fate is all up to the fan, not me lol." 【水牛結婚二次会 余興】 #ウエスP #テーブルひき

Uekusa said he was very surprised by how viral his videos have gone. Oh and for the record, he has actually never done a normal tablecloth trick.

