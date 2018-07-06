In the video, Dong says, “I oppose Xi Jinping and his authoritarian dictatorship” before proceeding to pour ink on the poster.

She then says that she hates Xi and calls on international organizations to intervene on the “Chinese Communist Party’s mind control.”

“Friends, I have splashed ink on his photo,” she says. “Let’s see how he’s gonna deal with me.”

She then directly addresses Xi and says that she is waiting for him to “come and catch” her, a person who is opposed to the Chinese Communist Party and its “authoritarian regime.”

Her stream went viral on Twitter and was shared widely in group chats in Chinese messaging app WeChat, according to local media.