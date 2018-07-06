 back to top
This Woman Threw Ink On A Photo Of China's President On A Livestream And Now She's Disappeared

Dong Yaoqiong's Twitter account was also deactivated after her protest against the Chinese president.

Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter
William Yang
William Yang
BuzzFeed Contributor

This is Dong Yaoqiong, a 29-year-old woman from Zhuzhou in Hunan, China. Dong lives in Shanghai.

twitter.com

On Wednesday at around 6 a.m., Dong shared a livestream of her throwing ink on a poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shanghai.

Twitter: @HuaYong798

In the video, Dong says, “I oppose Xi Jinping and his authoritarian dictatorship” before proceeding to pour ink on the poster.

She then says that she hates Xi and calls on international organizations to intervene on the “Chinese Communist Party’s mind control.”

“Friends, I have splashed ink on his photo,” she says. “Let’s see how he’s gonna deal with me.”

She then directly addresses Xi and says that she is waiting for him to “come and catch” her, a person who is opposed to the Chinese Communist Party and its “authoritarian regime.”

Her stream went viral on Twitter and was shared widely in group chats in Chinese messaging app WeChat, according to local media.

Around noon, Chinese activist Hua Yong tweeted Dong's video and expressed his concern for her.

#紧急关注这位女士# 刚刚微信朋友圈看到这个视频，为这位女士担忧，担忧她的安全，这个直播视频已经在国内流传，我想知道她的名字，请上海的朋友多打听她现在的状况，拜托大家关注，不要让她无声无息地消失，“捍卫宪法，言论自由无罪！”
华涌 @HuaYong798

#紧急关注这位女士# 刚刚微信朋友圈看到这个视频，为这位女士担忧，担忧她的安全，这个直播视频已经在国内流传，我想知道她的名字，请上海的朋友多打听她现在的状况，拜托大家关注，不要让她无声无息地消失，“捍卫宪法，言论自由无罪！”

"Emergency signal boost: I just saw this video in a WeChat group chat, and I am really worried about this woman and her safety. This livestream has already been shared domestically in China. I want to know her name. Can our friends in Shanghai please inquire after her current status? Please everyone pay attention to this, don't let her voice disappear. Defend the constitution. Exercising freedom of speech is not a crime."

Hua, who was imprisoned for documenting the mass migrant eviction in Beijing last year, told BuzzFeed News that he was then able to find Dong’s Twitter account and saw that she was already home.

twitter.com
At 2:28 p.m., eight hours after her livestream, Dong tweeted that a group of uniformed men were standing outside her house, along with a photo of what looked like a group of police officers outside her door.

twitter.com

“There's a group of people in uniforms outside my door. After I'm dressed, I'll go out. I'm innocent. The ones who are guilty are the people and group that have hurt me.”

Hua quote-tweeted Dong, telling her not to open the door and not to go outside.

不要开门，不要出去，用你的手机时时推特转播你的近况。我们在关注你，在为你呼吁，关注的人多也是对你的保护，听涌哥的：不要冲动，不要出去…… https://t.co/O9Aj1UGF4x
华涌 @HuaYong798

不要开门，不要出去，用你的手机时时推特转播你的近况。我们在关注你，在为你呼吁，关注的人多也是对你的保护，听涌哥的：不要冲动，不要出去…… https://t.co/O9Aj1UGF4x

"Don't open the door. Don't go out. Use your phone and keep tweeting to update us on your status. We are watching and supporting you. The more people who are watching and following along the more it is protection for you. Listen to brother Yong: Don't be rash, don't go outside……"

Hua, knowing that she might be detained, immediately started a livestream on YouTube to bring awareness to Dong's case and called for the public to follow along.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

In the video he said that he hoped Xi wouldn't be too harsh in handling the incident, and that he'd just fine her and make her write a letter of apology for damaging public property.

"This is the outcome that the Chinese citizens would love to see," he said.

"If a country wants to be prosperous and fulfill the Chinese dream, it needs to possess the spirit of tolerance and forgiveness," he said. "I want Dong to know that many people are thinking and worrying about her. I’m only one of them.”

According to Hua, shortly afterward Dong's tweets were deleted.

Twitter: @HuaYong798
And not long after that, her entire Twitter account was deactivated.

Twitter: @feefeefly

Hua said that his friends then tried to call members of Dong’s family and friends but were unable to get in touch with them, and that by the time they found Dong’s actual number, it was no longer working.

Hua Yong

After her disappearance, people in China continued to share photos of Dong on Twitter so that she would not be forgotten.

请大家记住这位姐妹的勇敢与义行😭，男人们雄起！姐妹们加油！我们一定会赢。😭照片女主角是湖南株洲人，董瑶琼，上海工作，22岁，因以实际行动反抗中共独裁暴政，现已失踪。请大家多多关注😭😭😭
凌晨晨 @27BvPzIgxFU0Jt6

请大家记住这位姐妹的勇敢与义行😭，男人们雄起！姐妹们加油！我们一定会赢。😭照片女主角是湖南株洲人，董瑶琼，上海工作，22岁，因以实际行动反抗中共独裁暴政，现已失踪。请大家多多关注😭😭😭

"Everyone please remember this brave and righteous sister. Brothers come together! Sisters come together! We will win. This photo is of Dong Yaoqiong, from Zhuzhou, Hunan, works in Shanghai, 22 years old [sic]. She has now disappeared because of her actions against the CCP's dictatorship. Please everyone pay attention."

在上海海航大厦附近向习近平画像泼墨水的女生名字叫董瑶琼，在好租科技上海分公司工作，据说是湖南株洲人。她的推号@feefeefly已被销号，电话13661488861也打不通。由于独裁专制体制，她毫无悬念被抓捕了！望国际社会关注她，谢谢✊ https://t.co/uSG04Qc13E
胡飞虎 @HFeihu

在上海海航大厦附近向习近平画像泼墨水的女生名字叫董瑶琼，在好租科技上海分公司工作，据说是湖南株洲人。她的推号@feefeefly已被销号，电话13661488861也打不通。由于独裁专制体制，她毫无悬念被抓捕了！望国际社会关注她，谢谢✊ https://t.co/uSG04Qc13E

"The girl who threw ink on Xi Jinping's photo is called Dong Yaoqiong. She works in real estate in Shanghai is apparently from Zhuzhou, Hunan. Her Twitter account @feefeefly has been deactivated, and her phone number has been disconnected. Due to the dictatorship system, she was arrested without a doubt. I hope that the international community will become aware of this news, thank you."

潑墨女孩👌👌👌👍👍👍👊👊👊 摘自成濤漫畫。
Peter kong @jbkk988

潑墨女孩👌👌👌👍👍👍👊👊👊 摘自成濤漫畫。

"The girl who threw ink."

As well as calling for her release.

每日一推，声援泼墨女孩董瑶琼 今天是2018年7月6号董瑶琼失踪的第2天 谴责中共暴政的恶行 习近平快点放人 言论自由无罪 👊👊
关注泼墨女孩懂瑶琼 @AN9LvXYpBqlYav0

每日一推，声援泼墨女孩董瑶琼 今天是2018年7月6号董瑶琼失踪的第2天 谴责中共暴政的恶行 习近平快点放人 言论自由无罪 👊👊

"Today's tweet: calling for justice for the girl who splashed ink, Dong Yaoqiong. Today is July 6, 2018, two days since Dong Yaoqiong's disappearance. Condemn the evil tyranny of the Communist Party. Xi Jinping, set her free. Expressing freedom of speech is not a crime."

@feefeefly 前边就要你跑，奉劝警察不要伤害她，她没有错。言论自由，全世界都在看。你们如果作恶会受到全球通缉。
民主革命力量 @mzgmll

@feefeefly 前边就要你跑，奉劝警察不要伤害她，她没有错。言论自由，全世界都在看。你们如果作恶会受到全球通缉。

"Calling on the police not to harm her. She did nothing wrong. It's freedom of speech. The whole world is watching."

This morning, someone had thrown ink on the Beijing Municipal High People's Court.

今天，北京高院。泼墨开始流行了。
刘虎 @liuhu2017

今天，北京高院。泼墨开始流行了。

"The Beijing Municipal High People's Court today. Throwing ink has become a trend."

And a lot of people have also started to pour ink on photos of Xi to protest and show solidarity with Dong.

以行为声援泼墨女孩董瑶琼，给包子上色。
李方 @lifang072

以行为声援泼墨女孩董瑶琼，给包子上色。

"This is to show solidarity with the girl who threw ink, Dong Yaoqiong. Put some color on this bun face."

@CeHEbzfCh6mBoR5 @lifang072 @xianglin8964 泼墨已经成为行动
老坛酸菜 @laotan777

@CeHEbzfCh6mBoR5 @lifang072 @xianglin8964 泼墨已经成为行动

"Throwing ink has become an action."

中国是人民的，共产党滚出中国！
木星上行 @Gsa7PvldTpZ6r9G

中国是人民的，共产党滚出中国！

"China is the people's. Out with the Communist Party!"

习近平本来正在沾沾自喜，总算把猪头像🐷挂满了全国各个角落，没想到是挂出去吃屎💩用的！ 简直笑翻了，我的老天！ 送给【稀大便💩】的 【泼墨扔屎总动员】开始啰！
David Chen陈君卫 @chenjunweicom

习近平本来正在沾沾自喜，总算把猪头像🐷挂满了全国各个角落，没想到是挂出去吃屎💩用的！ 简直笑翻了，我的老天！ 送给【稀大便💩】的 【泼墨扔屎总动员】开始啰！

Kassy Cho is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

William Yang is a news assistant at BuzzFeed News. Contact him at william.yang@buzzfeed.com

Contact William Yang at wy30611@gmail.com.

