An Airline Wouldn’t Let A Man Board Because He Was Using His Indigenous Name

Nagao Kunaw is a 26-year-old journalism student at the National Taiwan University in Taipei, Taiwan. He is a member of the Atayal tribe, the third largest Taiwanese indigenous tribe.

Indigenous people in Taiwan have to also take on a Mandarin first and surname because it is required by the government.

On Sunday, Nagao was unable to check in to a domestic flight from Taitung to Taipei because his ticket was booked under his indigenous name – which is spelt with English letters – instead of his Mandarin name.

In a Facebook post , Nagao wrote that after he was unable to perform a self check-in, he sought assistance from staff, who told him he should not have booked his ticket under his "English name."

He wrote that even after he explained that Nagao Kunaw is his legal name, and that he is indigenous, he was still asked to show "proper identification" with his "English name".

He was eventually allowed to board but was told to book tickets using his Mandarin name in the future.