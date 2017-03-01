Get Our News App
21 Awesome Products From Amazon To Put On Your Wish…
Americans Guess British Slang video
Here’s How Deported Grandmother Irene Clennell Is…
3.5 Million Americans Could Encounter Man-Made…
Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Officially Split
All The Best Deals On The Internet Today
19 Times Glasgow Uni Students Went Way, Way Too Far
This Student’s Tweet Perfectly Sums Up Why Group…
The Women In “Big Little Lies” Have Everything…
World

After She Was Diagnosed With Terminal Breast Cancer, This Woman Decided To Do Her Wedding Photos Solo

“I realized that even though I am alone, I can accomplish so much in life. You don’t need to wait for someone to complete you.”

Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Four years ago, Q May Chen, a 27-year-old from New Taipei, Taiwan, was declared cancer-free after she received treatment for stage two breast cancer.

Four years ago, Q May Chen, a 27-year-old from New Taipei, Taiwan, was declared cancer-free after she received treatment for stage two breast cancer.

View this image ›

Q May Chen

2. However, two years later, Chen discovered that the cancer had come back and had, in fact, worsened to stage four.

However, two years later, Chen discovered that the cancer had come back and had, in fact, worsened to stage four.

View this image ›

Q May Chen

3. So for her birthday last year, Chen decided to give herself the gift of making a childhood dream come true – by doing her own wedding photo shoot, which she did solo.

So for her birthday last year, Chen decided to give herself the gift of making a childhood dream come true – by doing her own wedding photo shoot, which she did solo.

View this image ›

Q May Chen

4. “When I was younger, I loved to dress up and always hoped that I would one day be able to do my own wedding shoot when I got married,” Chen told BuzzFeed News.

"When I was younger, I loved to dress up and always hoped that I would one day be able to do my own wedding shoot when I got married," Chen told BuzzFeed News.

View this image ›

Q May Chen

5. “And so I waited, but then I got sick again,” she said. “That was when I finally decided that this was something I needed to do.”

"And so I waited, but then I got sick again," she said. "That was when I finally decided that this was something I needed to do."

View this image ›

Q May Chen

6. Chen said she didn’t consider herself a very independent person, but doing the shoot really empowered her.

Chen said she didn't consider herself a very independent person, but doing the shoot really empowered her.

View this image ›

Q May Chen

7. “I realized that even though I am alone, I can accomplish so much in life,” she said. “You don’t need to wait for someone to complete you.”

"I realized that even though I am alone, I can accomplish so much in life," she said. "You don't need to wait for someone to complete you."

View this image ›

Q May Chen

8. Chen said she decided to come forward and tell her story because she wanted to give others who are also going through a hard time the urge to stay alive.

Chen said she decided to come forward and tell her story because she wanted to give others who are also going through a hard time the urge to stay alive.

View this image ›

Q May Chen

Her story has since been widely shared and reported by local media, and Chen said she has received countless messages of support from strangers.

9. “I’ve done so many things now that I never thought I’d be able to,” Chen said. Last year, she got her driving license so that she can “go anywhere she wants without depending on others.”

"I've done so many things now that I never thought I'd be able to," Chen said. Last year, she got her driving license so that she can "go anywhere she wants without depending on others."

View this image ›

Q May Chen

10. She also wants to travel and will go to Bali with her mom for a “honeymoon” later this year.

She also wants to travel and will go to Bali with her mom for a "honeymoon" later this year.

View this image ›

Q May Chen

11. “I couldn’t have known that stage four cancer was waiting for me, but I’m making the most of the limited time we all have,” she said.

"I couldn't have known that stage four cancer was waiting for me, but I'm making the most of the limited time we all have," she said.

View this image ›

Q May Chen

“Things may feel really bad, but staying alive is the most important thing,” she said. “Everything else is insignificant in the face of that.”

12. “I feel like sometimes it may seem like God has made you fall over, but maybe it’s actually him pushing you to achieve something more,” she said.

"I feel like sometimes it may seem like God has made you fall over, but maybe it's actually him pushing you to achieve something more," she said.

View this image ›

Q May Chen

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Churches Are Readying Homes And Underground Railroads To Hide Immigrants From Deportation Under Trump

by Salvador Hernandez

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing