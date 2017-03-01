After She Was Diagnosed With Terminal Breast Cancer, This Woman Decided To Do Her Wedding Photos Solo
“I realized that even though I am alone, I can accomplish so much in life. You don’t need to wait for someone to complete you.”
1. Four years ago, Q May Chen, a 27-year-old from New Taipei, Taiwan, was declared cancer-free after she received treatment for stage two breast cancer.
2. However, two years later, Chen discovered that the cancer had come back and had, in fact, worsened to stage four.
3. So for her birthday last year, Chen decided to give herself the gift of making a childhood dream come true – by doing her own wedding photo shoot, which she did solo.
4. “When I was younger, I loved to dress up and always hoped that I would one day be able to do my own wedding shoot when I got married,” Chen told BuzzFeed News.
5. “And so I waited, but then I got sick again,” she said. “That was when I finally decided that this was something I needed to do.”
6. Chen said she didn’t consider herself a very independent person, but doing the shoot really empowered her.
7. “I realized that even though I am alone, I can accomplish so much in life,” she said. “You don’t need to wait for someone to complete you.”
8. Chen said she decided to come forward and tell her story because she wanted to give others who are also going through a hard time the urge to stay alive.
Her story has since been widely shared and reported by local media, and Chen said she has received countless messages of support from strangers.
9. “I’ve done so many things now that I never thought I’d be able to,” Chen said. Last year, she got her driving license so that she can “go anywhere she wants without depending on others.”
10. She also wants to travel and will go to Bali with her mom for a “honeymoon” later this year.
11. “I couldn’t have known that stage four cancer was waiting for me, but I’m making the most of the limited time we all have,” she said.
“Things may feel really bad, but staying alive is the most important thing,” she said. “Everything else is insignificant in the face of that.”
12. “I feel like sometimes it may seem like God has made you fall over, but maybe it’s actually him pushing you to achieve something more,” she said.
- President Trump announced a new office for victims of "immigration crime" and honored the widow of a Navy SEAL in his first big speech.
- Authorities said voice-masking technology called "spoofing" was used to call in bomb threats to Jewish centers and schools around the US.
- Twitter will start relying on algorithms to identify and restrict accounts for engaging in "abusive behavior" today.
- Uber's CEO said he's "seeking leadership help" after dash-cam footage was published of him aggressively arguing with a company driver 😳