Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

A Three-Year-Old Did A Reddit AMA And It Is Honestly The Purest Thing

"How does the sun work? It take a nap."

Posted on
Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Caleb. He is three-years-old and lives in Texas.

Matthew Clark

Last week, Caleb's dad, 27-year-old Matthew Clark, stumbled across the casualiama subreddit and noticed that all the AMAs were with regular people. "I'm pretty simple, but I knew Caleb would have some fun answers," Clark told BuzzFeed News.

reddit.com

So he decided to start an AMA and have people ask Caleb their questions.

reddit.com
reddit.com
reddit.com

"Since he acts like he knows it all already, I figured a few people would get a kick out of his answers," Clark said.

reddit.com
reddit.com
reddit.com

"Caleb doesn't know what an AMA is, but I told him some people had quetisons they needed help getting answers to," Clark said.

reddit.com
reddit.com
reddit.com

"He was real enthusiastic at first but started to get annoyed so I stopped asking too many at a time," Clark said.

reddit.com
reddit.com
reddit.com

Clark said that Caleb's favorite question was the one about his favorite book. "He said The Three Little Pigs in a very excited tone and ran to go get it so we could read it," he added.

reddit.com

Clark said that he did not expect the AMA to get such a huge response, adding that he can't wait to read this article to Caleb.

Matthew Clark

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews