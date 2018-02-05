This Is What It Takes To Get Even A Small Win Against Corruption In Mexico

In an attempt to pressure the federal government to extradite his predecessor — and to get about $41.5 million he said was promised to him — Javier Corral led an unprecedented caravan across Mexico just five months before a presidential election.

Chihuahua state Gov. Javier Corral crisscrossed the country over the course of three weeks in what he called the “Caravan and March for the Dignity of Chihuahua.” During the 28-city trek, Corral said that Mexico still operates like a kingdom, where President Enrique Peña Nieto spoils his favorite governors and punishes the rest.

He immediately launched an investigation into whether former Gov. César Duarte, who governed Chihuahua from 2010 to 2016, diverted public money to Peña Nieto’s electoral campaign.

Duarte is one of four former governors belonging to the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, who were arrested last year. In December, Alejandro Gutiérrez, a former PRI official, was arrested as part of an investigation into whether the party funneled millions of dollars from state coffers to its gubernatorial candidates in 2016. Gutiérrez is currently sitting in a prison in Chihuahua state.

Corral, who believes Duarte has escaped to the US, has accused the federal government of withholding millions of dollars needed to pay public servants’ salaries as punishment for supporting the corruption inquiry.

Corral said that the move was a way for Peña Nieto’s government to simulate progress on the case publicly while blocking it behind closed doors.

The caravan left Ciudad Juarez, on the US–Mexico border, on Jan. 20 and arrived in Mexico City on Sunday.

According to their accusation, the caravan is being used to prop up Corral’s party’s presidential candidate, who trails the frontrunner for July's presidential election, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, by 6%, according to a recent poll.

Details of how the deal was reached aren't clear, but the two sides announced that the federal government would push for Duarte's extradition and transfer $48.5 million to Chihuahua’s state coffers in exchange for Gutiérrez. People accused Corral of trading in a key suspect in the corruption case for money. "This is pure propaganda" for the PRI and the PAN, said López Obrador.

“We wish, with all our heart, that Mexico is able to get what Chihuahua just accomplished.”

