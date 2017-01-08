Get Our App!
A Swim Team "Practiced" In The Snow In Nothing But Speedos After Their Meet Was Canceled

SO FROSTY!

Julie Gerstein
Julie Gerstein
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Snowy weather got you down? Follow the example of these Georgia Tech swim team members and GET OUT THERE AND SWIM IT OFF.

Instagram: @gtswimdive

2. After their swim meet against Virginia Tech and the University of Kentucky was canceled thanks to snow on the Virginia Tech campus on Saturday, several members of the Georgia men’s team started feeling a little stir-crazy.

View this image ›

instagram.com

3. The idea for a “snow swim” began as a joke, explained freshman Aidan Pastel, who participated in the freezing relay.

View this image ›

Instagram: @gtswimdive

“We woke up and saw the snow and we were saying, ‘If we don’t end up swimming today, we’re making snow angels in Speedos,’” he told BuzzFeed News.

5. As part of their “race,” they each completed a real swim relay leg. Here’s sophomore Colt Williamson doing the breaststroke.

View this image ›

Instagram: @gtswimdive

6. And sophomore Brad Oberg doing a VERY COLD butterfly stroke.

View this image ›

Instagram: @gtswimdive

7. According to Matt Casillas, who ran the lead leg of the snowy race, most of the team hadn’t even had much exposure to snow prior to the blizzard.

View this image ›

Facebook: matthew.casillas.56

“We’re from all over. It’s a pretty mixed group,” he said.

8. So would Pastel recommend others try swimming in the snow, too? “If you want to not feel your feet or hands for a half hour, then by all means, go ahead,” he said.

View this image ›

Facebook: aidan.pastel

No thanks, we’ll pass.

Vape dad.
Contact Julie Gerstein at julie.gerstein@buzzfeed.com.
